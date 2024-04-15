Nationals vs. Athletics Highlights

MLB clubhouse attendants don't have the most glamorous job, but players will tell you they couldn't do their job without the "clubbies."
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
The Kansas City Royals stacked their lineup in a different way against the Mets. It led to a bunch of runs.
Andre Agassi delighted his followers on Saturday as the former Wimbledon champion stunned a gorgeous photo of his wife Steffi
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
Jason Day went viral at the Masters this week for wearing some rather bold outfits from Malbon. Day said after finishing his third round Saturday that he was asked the previous day to take off the white vest he was wearing that said in big letters across the midsection: "Malbon Golf Championship." Day wasn't sure who exactly requested the wardrobe change, but “respectfully, you do that, because it's all about the tournament here, and I respect the tournament.”
Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty ImagesTennis star Novak Djokovic lashed out at a fan while losing a match in Monte Carlo this weekend, leveling curses at the spectator from the court in an explosive flare-up caught on video.Down 3-4 against Norwegian player Casper Ruud, the No. 1-ranked Serb blew up when he hit a forehand out of bounds against his opponent. Immediately after the point was called, Djokovic whirled around and screamed, “Would you shut the f--k up!” at a spectator sitting in the stands
The trio were spotted together in Florida during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at the Grand Champions Polo Club
PARIS (AP) — U.S. track and field athletes have around four dozen pieces to choose from when assembling their uniforms at the Olympics. The one grabbing the most attention is a high-cut leotard that barely covers the bikini line and has triggered debate between those who think it is sexist and others who argue they don't need the internet to make sure they have good uniforms. Among those critical or laughing at the uniforms included Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku, sprinter Britton Wilson and even a
The 2024 Masters continues to Round 4 with 13 LIV Golf stars chasing the green jacket. Here is an updated leaderboard for the LIV tour at Augusta on Sunday.
Charlie was pictured seemingly giving his dad some swing tips on the practice range at Augusta National.
The couple attended the Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City soccer match together on April 13
UTICA, N.Y. — Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship from the United States with a 6-5 overtime win in Sunday's final. Danielle Serdachny scored a power-play goal at 5:16 of overtime to end the showdown. The Canadians earned some revenge in Utica, N.Y., for last year's 6-3 loss in the gold-medal game to the U.S. on home ice in Brampton, Ont. Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored her first two goals of the tournament. Emily Clark, Erin Ambrose and Julia Gosling also scored i
Several signs point to Bryson DeChambeau winning this year’s Masters, including the one he yanked out of the ground at Augusta National on Friday.
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — The sequel turned out to be just as good for Wrexham. The Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green on Saturday. That's back-to-back promotions for the team since it was thrust into the spotlight following the investment by its Hollywood owners. It is two tiers away from the Premier League. “This is the ride of our lives,” Reynolds wrote on X, formely Twitter, after the game.
A lot of people don't know about the silver trophy, a model of the clubhouse that weighs about 20 pounds and is the size of a modest birthday cake.
TORONTO — Canada's Brad Gushue beat top-ranked Joel Retornaz of Italy 7-6 on Sunday to win the Princess Auto Players' Championship. Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-5 in the women's final earlier in the day at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a single in the eighth end for the victory. He was coming off a second-place finish at the world championship last week in Switzerland. Tirinzoni forced Wrana to play a low-percentage in-off with
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler spent more time looking at his feet than any of the white leaderboards at Augusta National, all of them showing what everyone was watching — a Masters champion again, the undisputed best player in golf. He prefers to stay in his own little world, population one. Nobody is close to him in the game at the moment. Scheffler is No. 1 in the world by a margin not seen since Tiger Woods in his prime. In nine tournaments this year, he doesn't have a round over par