Nationals vs. Athletics Highlights

Jason Day went viral at the Masters this week for wearing some rather bold outfits from Malbon. Day said after finishing his third round Saturday that he was asked the previous day to take off the white vest he was wearing that said in big letters across the midsection: "Malbon Golf Championship." Day wasn't sure who exactly requested the wardrobe change, but “respectfully, you do that, because it's all about the tournament here, and I respect the tournament.”