Nationals vs. Angels Highlights

Almost exactly 10 years ago to the day a Chinese boy named Guan Tianlang made headlines when he became the youngest player to compete in the Masters. At just 14 years of age, Guan seemed impossibly young to be playing one of the most feared golf courses in the world. But he was brilliant that week. His play at Augusta became one of the feelgood stories of 2013, although the fairy tale was nearly ruined when he was controversially docked a shot for slow play towards the end of his second round, j