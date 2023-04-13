Nationals vs. Angels Highlights
O'Hoppe and Phillips help fuel Angels' 3-2 win
TORONTO — Excited fans raced through the gates at Rogers Centre, with some having to double back because they forgot their free giveaway, too eager to get their first look at the renovated ballpark. The Blue Jays hosted the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday in Toronto's home opener, making it the first time the stadium had been open to the public since new bars, restaurants and other fan-centric amenities were added to the stands overlooking the outfield. "It's remarkable," said Neil Quenneville, who ha
The sample size is small, but Alek Manoah's velocity is down and he's been much less effective with his slider amid the worst three-start stretch of his career.
Aaron Boone felt his Yankees were mistreated. Upset over the umpires' handling of a confusing play, Boone was ejected in the first inning Wednesday and New York's manager spent the rest of the game watching from his office as the Yankees rallied for a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in a wild series finale. More than two hours after being tossed, and despite getting a detailed explanation from Major League Baseball officials on what transpired, Boone was still dissatisfied with what resulted in the Yankees falling behind 2-0.
TORONTO — Outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer had back-to-back homers in the fifth inning as the Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Tuesday in Toronto's home opener. Alejandro Kirk had a three-run homer and an RBI single for the Blue Jays (7-4), who started the season on a 10-game road trip due to renovations at Rogers Centre. Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette added their own solo shots for Toronto before Brandon Belt drove in a run with a base hit. Starting pitcher Alek Manoah
The wins just keep coming for the Tampa Bay Rays, who improved to 11-0 after Tuesday night's win over the Boston Red Sox.
PHOENIX (AP) — Thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving much faster at Major League Baseball games. It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy a frosty adult beverage. To combat that time crunch, at least four teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season. Others, like the Miami Marlins and New York Mets, still have seventh-inning cutoffs, but haven't ruled out changes. “To
Mallory, who plays for the USWNT and the Chicago Red Stars, tore a patella tendon in her left knee during a game on Saturday
Kevin Kiermaier is going to love playing at the new Rogers Centre.
New York Yankees infielders DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres are dealing with leg injuries that kept them out of Wednesday's starting lineup for the series finale against the Cleveland Guardians. LeMahieu's quadriceps tightened Tuesday night while he was running the bases in New York's 11-2 win and Torres was pulled in the ninth inning with a hip flexor. Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn't think either injury is serious, but he's not taking any chances.
When a strikeout streak needs busting, who you gonna call? Make it Matt Duffy
Six-year-old Christian Kandell gets a personal message from his favorite baseball player Manny Machado to meet him in person after viral video.
Kevin Kiermaier pitched in on both sides of the ball as the Blue Jays dug out of an early hole to beat the Tigers.
Gerrit Cole gave the Guardians one inning of fun and six more of misery. Cole didn't let Cleveland's fast start in the first rattle him before pitching seven strong innings and Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer, powering the New York Yankees to an 11-2 win on Tuesday night. Cole (3-0) gave up two runs and three hits in the first inning before locking in and improving to 5-0 against Cleveland over the past two seasons.
Vladdy looks better than ever to start the 2023 MLB season.
Alejandro Kirk belted a three-run homer in the Blue Jays' five-run 8th inning to lead them to a 9-3 win over the Tigers
James Karinchak drummed on his chest, danced off the mound and nearly barreled over catcher Mike Zunino. “Those are the moments you live for,” Karinchak said. Shane Bieber shook off a rough first inning to pitch seven, Josh Naylor gave Cleveland the lead with a tiebreaking sacrifice fly and Karinchak worked out of a harrowing jam as the Guardians won 3-2 on Monday night in a rematch of last year's AL Division Series.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays ran their season-opening win streak to 11 games, using another homer for Brandon Lowe and a strong performance by Shane McClanahan to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night. Yandy Díaz and Lowe hit back-to-back solo shots with two out in the fifth inning. Lowe extended his homer streak to four straight games. Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe also connected for the Rays, and McClanahan (3-0) struck out nine while pitching five-plus innings of one-ru
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer was hit in the face by a fastball from Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning Wednesday. Farmer was scheduled for oral surgery to realign four teeth and repair a laceration around his jaw. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the initial diagnosis revealed no fracture after the 92 mph pitch from Giolito ran inside and knocked Farmer to the dirt. Giolito appeared concerned as he raised his arms toward his head and walked f
Marlins’ Cueto out awhile; more on team’s outfield situation
TORONTO — With summer-like weather conditions in the Toronto area, the roof was open at Rogers Centre on Wednesday night for the Blue Jays' home game against the Detroit Tigers. It was the earliest date that the retractable roof has been open in franchise history, the team said. Bright sunshine beamed on the field under crisp blue skies as players took late-afternoon batting practice ahead of Toronto's second home game of the season. "I love the roof open," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said