National Weather Service Employee Captures Two Waterspouts in Lakewood, Ohio

An employee with the US National Weather Service filmed two waterspouts off the coast of Lakewood, Ohio, on July 31.

The employee, who identified himself as Mike, said he lives in Lakewood and captured the scene live on Facebook from his home city. “We thought this would be a learning experience,” he says later in the video, which was streamed to the US National Weather Service Cleveland OH Facebook page.

“We are getting into waterspout season,” he adds later in the footage, “August, September and sometimes October.” Credit: US National Weather Service Cleveland OH via Storyful