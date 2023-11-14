National Weather Service devises new system to forecast winter storms in Oklahoma
The bird took an “unexpected” swim near a campground in Australia, wildlife officials said.
It's only a matter of time before the Greater Toronto Area sees its first significant snowfall of the season. We examine past events and data while looking at a future pattern that may offer clues on when that may occur
The 22-year-old was on a hiking trip with a friend, New Hampshire officials said.
The Met Office warns of possible danger to life from flying debris and large waves in coastal areas.
Gregory Paul De Pascale, an associate professor of geology from the University of Iceland, compared the earthquakes and damage in Grindavík, Iceland, to 2010 and 2011's deadly quakes in Christchurch, New Zealand. He believes it's too soon to conclusively determine whether or not a volcanic eruption will happen, but if it does, he said it would occur rapidly.
Wildlife authorities in Jasper National Park are investigating the poaching of two bighorn sheep found last month with their heads cut off.According to Parks Canada, a visitor reported seeing a ram that they believed had been illegally killed at Edna's Knoll near Jasper Lake on Oct. 17.Park wardens went to the scene and found the carcass of one ram, and a second nearby. Both animals were missing their heads.Parks Canada's law enforcement branch launched an investigation, and used X, formerly Twi
Take a look at these alerts before heading to the beach or getting on a boat.
While B.C.'s weekend storm wasn't a pleasantry for hundreds of thousands of residents, the mid-November warmth it is helping establish is going to be enjoyed by millions of Canadians this week
HONOLULU (AP) — A wildfire burning in a remote Hawaii rainforest is underscoring a new reality for the normally lush island state just a few months after a devastating blaze on a neighboring island leveled an entire town and killed at least 99 people. No one was injured and no homes burned in the latest fire, which scorched mountain ridges on Oahu, but the flames wiped out irreplaceable native forestland that's home to nearly two dozen fragile species. And overall, the ingredients are the same a
The Caribbean could see the last of hurricane season. A tropical depression is likely to form by this coming weekend. It will bring heavy rains and strong winds to much of the Southern Caribbean. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Investigators are looking into the cause of a major fire that has shut down the 10 Freeway in downtown L.A. Officials said to expect 'significant' traffic issues.
Losses are estimated at $15 billion in Acapulco, the storied Mexican beach town that had fallen on harder times even before Hurricane Otis struck.
LOWER NEW ANNAN, P.E.I. — After 23 years in business, the owner of a popular campground in northwestern Prince Edward Island says he’s left with no option but to close permanently because of the damage caused last fall by post-tropical storm Fiona. Matthew Wedge estimates that the powerful storm, which hit Atlantic Canada in September 2022, caused about $500,000 in damage to the Crystal Beach Campground, in Lower New Annan, P.E.I. In an interview Monday, Wedge said his insurance won't cover the
Ski hills in Edmonton are struggling to provide skiers with the snowy conditions that were blanketing their slopes this time last year. Warmer temperatures have disrupted snowmaking work that had gotten underway at places like Rabbit Hill Snow Resort and Snow Valley. Now staff are waiting patiently for the temperature to drop. "Where the heck is the snow?" said Marlin Van Zandt, the operations manager at Snow Valley Ski Club. In the last week of October, Van Zandt and his team of snowmakers pump
Iceland is expecting a major volcanic eruption within days or even hours, as the pressure of lava beneath the ground accumulates at “an unprecedented rate”.
Montreal played host to the chilliest Formula 1 race on record. That title is up for grabs next weekend in—of all places!—Las Vegas
Los Angeles commuters braced for traffic chaos Monday, after a massive weekend fire forced the indefinite closure of Interstate 10, one of the city’s major traffic arteries.
Negotiators for EU governments and lawmakers reached a deal on Monday on targets for domestic supply of critical minerals such as lithium and nickel to reduce its reliance on third countries, principally China. The European Commission proposed the Critical Raw Materials Act in March, a centrepiece of EU strategy to allow it to compete with the United States and China in making clean tech products.
Thousands are asked to evacuate from a town over fears magma has spread underground.
Work on a $10 billion project that will funnel renewable energy across the West has come to a halt in southwestern Arizona, with Native American tribes saying the federal government has ignored concerns about effects that the SunZia transmission line will have on religious and cultural sites. Federal land managers temporarily suspended work on the SunZia transmission project along a 50-mile (80-kilometer) segment last week after the Tohono O’odham Nation asked for immediate intervention, saying