National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Iowa

A pod of killer whales injured two adult gray whales in an attack off the coast of Monterey Bay, California.Footage, taken by Monterey Bay Whale Watch Videographer, Evan Brodsky, shows the killer whales draw blood as they lunge at the larger gray whales.Brodsky said the attack involved over 30 killer whales and lasted over 5 hours. He also labelled it as an “extremely rare encounter” because killers usually prey on whale calves, not adults.According to the California Killer Whale Project (CKWP), this was the first documented time in 31 years that killer whales have attempted to attack adult gray whales in Monterey Bay.“The first two hours the gray whales were together… the third hour the whales were separate and being attacked separately, and the last two hours one gray whale escaped to the beach and the second one was attacked for almost the remaining time,” the CKWP said.Both gray whales were badly injured, but eventually managed to escape to the shallow waters towards the beach, Monterey Bay Whale Watch said. Credit: Monterey Bay Whale Watch | Evan Brodsky via Storyful