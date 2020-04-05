National Shrine in Washington Holds Palm Sunday Mass in Empty Basilica

Palm Sunday mass was held at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC, on April 5, in front of empty pews as the building was closed to visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The National Shrine broadcast the mass and livestreamed it via social media, encouraging followers to watch along from their homes. The National Shrine also plans to livestream Holy Week events and Easter mass as it will not yet be reopened to the public — despite President Trump’s earlier assertion that Americans would be back in churches by Easter Sunday.

“As we begin the Holy Week — a Holy Week unlike any of us have experienced — I greet all of you joining this liturgy by television and the internet and I invite you to enter, with me, into the mystery of Christ’s passion,” said Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States. Credit: National Shrine via Storyful