National Santa Shortage
The demand for Santas have skyrocketed this year. But there are few people who are playing the role. That's why one local Santa's schedule is jam packed this season.
When you can’t throw punches... throw gloves?
The Toronto Raptors point guard has joined a few of his teammates in taking a leap forward this season. Amit Mann and Imman Adan discuss where the 27-year-old has improved his game.
The New York Mets and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a free agent contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
"Any questions?"
The NBA also warned LeBron James for using profane language when describing his one-game suspension.
Zion is almost back.
Everson Griffen refused to come out of his home for several hours on Wednesday, and is now receiving care at a mental health facility.
Italy and Portugal were drawn in the same World Cup qualifying playoffs bracket Friday, meaning at least one of them will miss next year's tournament in Qatar.
Kirill Kaprizov scored and tied a career high with three assists to help the Minnesota Wild rout the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 on Friday.
Dalton Del Don helps with all your sit-start questions for every Week 12 matchup on tap.
Claude Julien has been named head coach of Canada's men's hockey team for a pair of international events next month.
A new variant identified in South Africa prompted a travel ban by the UK and a scramble from athletes competing in the country.
The Toronto Raptors can finish their six game road trip at 3-3 with a win vs. the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Evander Kane's return is looming, which creates a perplexing situation for fantasy hockey managers.
With the Raptors nearing full health for the first time this season, Nick Nurse will have plenty of options to experiment with.
Tom Brady has a great argument for this season's MVP award.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks 118-97 on Friday night for their 15th straight victory, matching the second-longest winning streak in franchise history. Chris Paul had 14 points and 10 assists to help the Suns improve to 16-3. The reigning Western Conference champions will try to wrap up a perfect four-game trip Saturday night in a showdown with East-leading Brooklyn. Phoenix also won 15 straight during the 2006-07 season.
Kelly Oubre Jr. matched a career high with seven 3-pointers and had 27 points off the bench, helping the surging Charlotte Hornets snap the Minnesota Timberwolves' five-game winning streak with a 133-115 victory Friday night. Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward each had 18 points, and LaMelo Ball had 10 points and 13 assists. The Hornets have won eight of their last nine games. Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points for Minnesota, and D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley each added 18.