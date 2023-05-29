National lifeguard shortage leaves swimmers high and dry

One of the ways people across the country will be looking to cool off and have fun during the summer months is to hit a local beach or pool, but imagine being ready, swimsuit and sunscreen, to jump in the water only to find a closed pool or "swim at your own risk" beach. A lifeguard shortage has been an issue in cities across the country for years, including cities in Kern County. Scripps News national correspondent Maura Siranni dives in to figure out why lifeguard staffing is stuck at the shallow end.