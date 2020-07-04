National Guard and Protesters Face Off Near Mount Rushmore

Protesters gathered in Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3, ahead of President Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore for an Independence Day celebration.

Demonstrators were seen blocking Iron Mountain Road, leading up to Mount Rushmore, and were heard chanting anti-Trump and Black Lives Matter messages. Supporters of the region’s First Nations people, the Sioux Nation, also known as Oceti Sakowin, were heard lobbying for land rights.

The National Guard arrived to disperse protesters, with footage uploaded by Erin Bormett showing confrontations between Trump supporters and protesters.

Trump was due to attend an Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore on July 3. Credit: Erin Bormett / Argus Leader / USAToday Network via Storyful