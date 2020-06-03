National Guard Line Up on Hollywood Boulevard in Anticipation of Protesters

National Guard soldiers lined up on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles ahead of anticipated protests, as seen in this footage from Tuesday, June 2.

Police and National Guard troops were reportedly guarding many streets throughout the city on Tuesday, as protests continued after more than a week of civil unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. It was estimated that 1,000 people descended on Hollywood, according to the LA Times.

“I used to live 2 blocks away from that same spot and used to walk by that area every day and to see them all there for such peaceful protests was scary,” Taylor Santiago, the uploader, told Storyful. Credit: Taylor Santiago via Storyful