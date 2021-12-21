National Guard will allow doctors, nurses to treat patients 'more effectively,' Baker says

The Canadian Press

LYON, France (AP) — This season is turning into a nightmare for French club Lyon. On and off the field. The arrival in May of coach Peter Bosz was meant to restore stability at the seven-time French champion. After 17 games in the French league, the club which dominated domestic soccer before the emergence of Paris Saint-Germain is instead left languishing in midtable, along with incidents of fan violence. Ahead of its final league game before the Christmas break against Metz on Wednesday, Lyon