National 1st Responder Day: Thank a 1st responder

The Canadian Press

PARIS (AP) — Instead of challenging at the top of the French league, defending champion Lille is trying just to stay in the top half of the standings. Lille has been struggling with consistency in its bid to back up the team’s unexpected title triumph and currently occupies 10th place in the 20-team league. It’s next match won’t make things any easier, playing Friday at leader Paris Saint-Germain — the team it beat to the title last season. Then there’s a trip to Sevilla in the Champions League