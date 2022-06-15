Nathaniel Lowe's two-run homer
Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.
Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold
Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or
Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu
New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p
Weekends at Chapples Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., bring back a wave of good memories for cricket player Stefin Cyriac. "I've been playing cricket since I was seven or eight," Cyriac said. "Where I grew up — it's called Kerala, it's in India — cricket is one of the main sports. "I think cricket is the most popular game in India, so it's kind of bringing back my childhood memories. I've been missing this cricket for a long time." Now, Cyriac is at the forefront of a surge in popularity of cricket in
TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence
If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.
TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,
DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n
TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j
This may be the best Stanley Cup Final we've had on paper in over a decade as the two-time defending champion Lightning meet the powerhouse Avalanche.
LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.
While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes
Canada Soccer has named its women's squad for the beginning of the upcoming June international window. Head coach Bev Priestman’s roster features 28 players, including 21 Olympic champions from last summer's Tokyo Games. The window opens with a match against South Korea on June 26 at Toronto's BMO Field. Star striker Christine Sinclair will again serve as Canada's captain. She enters the match against the South Koreans with a record 188 international goals. Kadeisha Buchanan, who recently won a
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos, at 32 and wrapping up his 14th season, is no longer one of the NHL’s most prolific scorers or even the second- or third-best player on his own team. The six-time All-Star and two-time “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner as the league’s leading goal scorer is the undisputed leader of the Tampa Bay Lightning, though, and one of the reasons the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are four wins away from the first three-peat in 40 years. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup F
Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the
Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.