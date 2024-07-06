Nathaniel Lowe's RBI single
Nathaniel Lowe gives the Rangers a 2-0 lead with an RBI single to center field in the bottom of the 3rd inning
New York Yankees Ben Rice became the first rookie in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game during a 14–4 win over the Boston Red Sox.
The 23-year-old Polish tennis star has held the top spot in women's singles almost non-stop since 2022.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the United States Men’s National Team crashing out of the Copa America, Argentina advancing after an epic shootout with Ecuador and Spain knocking out Germany in the Euro’s.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Coco Gauff advances to Wimbledon's fourth round for the third time, defeating Britain's Sonay Kartal in straight sets.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Dick Vitale underwent surgery to remove cancerous lymph nodes on Tuesday morning.
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson ushered in the NBA's 3-point era as the greatest shooting backcourt in basketball history.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
The Vikings solved a QB question with J.J. McCarthy.
In today's edition: The rarest of golf feats, USMNT in primetime, the 94th Greasy Pole Contest, Baker's Dozen, and more.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.