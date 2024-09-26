Nathaniel Lowe's RBI single
Nathaniel Lowe drives in Jonah Heim with a single to center field, extending the Rangers' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 1st inning
"They signed me to throw the ball, make decisions and be a quarterback, not a runner."
A series of five best ball matches will open the Presidents Cup in Canada on Thursday.
Hurricane Helene has created a scheduling nightmare for MLB.
This week, Charles McDonald encourages everyone to stay calm about Caleb Williams, appreciate Jayden Daniels' start, and point and laugh at the Jaguars' performance on Monday Night Football.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports fantasy basketball expert Dan Titus to preview the 2024-25 NBA season, including making some conference finals predictions.
The home run made Ohtani the only member of the 50-50 club in MLB history.
Until college athletics wants to address the underlying problem and make the players employees, this is going to keep happening.
Analyst Scott Pianowski takes a look back in history to help fantasy football managers answer the question — was the Jauan Jennings breakout in Week 3 the real deal?
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's third-best player.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies six players who you should trade for (or away) heading into Week 4.
The ninth inning was shaping up to be a gut punch for San Diego. Instead, it's L.A. that was left stunned.
“I’m just doing whatever it takes to win,” Ionescu said. “Understanding that I'm capable of scoring, but knowing that getting my teammates open and getting them good looks is a huge part of what I do.”
Lamb acknowledged of Sunday's loss to the Ravens: "I kinda let the game get to my head a little bit."
Don't expect the White Sox to be much better in 2025.
This week, Charles Robinson takes a look at Tomlin's lack of QB commitment as well as the week's best throws, which QBs are trending up and down, and so much more.
“Y’all couldn’t wait to say some bad ‘bout me.”
After a rocky offseason, Jayson Tatum and Co. are back together and ready to make a run at another NBA title.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 4 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
Oh boy, another conference realignment update! Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the latest news in conference realignment. They dive into the Pac-12 securing a commitment from Utah State, the AAC fighting to keep its top teams, and the Mountain West scrambling to stay alive.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 4 quarterback rankings.