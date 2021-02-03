Nathan MacKinnon's start bogged down by bad luck, injury concerns
It might not be Nathan MacKinnon's turn to win the Hart Trophy as injuries and other misfortunes have slowed his start — at least when compared to Connor McDavid's.
Doug Armstrong will lead the Hockey Canada executive team tasked with re-capturing Olympic gold.
Jared Goff thanked the fans for supporting him "through all the ups and downs."
Players preparing for the year's first Grand Slam tournament, which is supposed to begin Monday, must isolate at their hotels until they test negative for the illness.
Tokyo Olympics organizers have released the first of four playbooks to help participants enter and exit Japan safely.
The veteran left-hander has agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Fred VanVleet grabbed several major accolades in a 54-point night versus Orlando, including the Raptors single-game scoring record.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.
It should be a long debut season on an NHL beat for Peter Baugh — even in a pandemic-shortened schedule.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet spoke to media after his franchise record 54 points against the Magic. He's explains why he knew it would be a good shooting night and what DeMar DeRozan said to him after the game.
Sneed has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the 2020 NFL draft as a rookie. So how did the Chiefs land him with the 138th overall pick?
Schottenheimer is one of the winningest coaches in NFL history and the most successful coach without a Super Bowl or NFL championship.
The GOAT has apparently forgotten how it feels to reach the Super Bowl for the first time. And probably the second and third, too.
Yahoo Sports NFL writer Andy Behrens spoke with San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle about his return from injury this season and how the Iowa Hawkeyes program has become a breeding ground for NFL tight ends. George Kittle joins Yahoo Sports on behalf of Gatorade Bolt24.
Brett Favre knows something about Super Bowls. Nick Saban knows a bit about winning championships. Kenny Chesney knows all about topping the charts. All three and SiriusXM NFL Radio host Bruce Murray will conduct a Super Bowl town hall Friday that will be repeated on various channels of the satellite radio outlet through the weekend. There will be plenty of football talk, lots of music references, and probably some down-home stories shared with the audience. “There is only a handful that can perform in front of 70,000 and he did that on his stadium tour,” Favre says of his friend Chesney. “Most are playing to 5,000, 2,500. We are talking about present acts and great acts who have been in their later years ... but also current popular people. But they are not filling Carolina Panthers or University of Tennessee stadium. Only a few handful can do that." Favre recalled Chesney picking up his family with his jet for a trip to perform at Superfest in Baton Rouge, even though it was a short drive from Mississippi. “He was adamant about picking us up," Favre said. "And we just kind of hung on the side and back of the stage. I was like, we were in the football stadium and there had to be 50,000 — 80,000 if you count on the turf and in the stands. It was incredible.” The town hall will be immediately followed by a No Shoes Radio special featuring Chesney and DJ sessions from some of his friends including Favre, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. “It is hard to stay popular and current,” Favre says. “Maybe in football it is a little easier; obviously you do not have the longevity so to speak, you can’t be playing QB at 70. Like Jimmy Buffett is as popular now as he has ever been. That is not just because he sings songs, you have got a lot more that goes into it. “Jimmy probably goes to his team: `Hey we have got to stay popular. A lot of my early fans are dead and gone. I got to stay current.' “Now how to you do that? Some have been able to do that and others have not. Kenny is one of those who definitely has figured it out.” HEY TOM! Kicker Ryan Succop didn’t sign with Tampa Bay until September, limiting his chances to get to know his new teammates, especially during a pandemic. That includes his quarterback, Tom Brady. “It’s been awesome to get a chance to play with the greatest player that’s ever played this game, and to be able to call him a teammate is something that I think we are all really really thankful for,” Succop said. The COVID-19 protocols put in place by the NFL made sure the season was played, but those rules also kept players from spending much time with teammates. So no talks over breakfast or lunch. Succop said the times he has talked with Brady at practice or other times have been really positive. “He does a great job of making everyone feel important,” Succop said. “He’s really, really nice to everybody, really kind. And I just I really respect how he treats people with so much respect.” ONE FOR THE THUMB? Chiefs defensive line coach Brendan Daly, who also carries the title of running game co-ordinator, will coach in the Super Bowl for the fifth consecutive time — and sixth in seven years. He’s in his second season with Kansas City after five seasons with New England. The only Super Bowl defeat Daly has experienced was three years ago in Minnesota, when the Patriots were beaten by Philadelphia. So a win Sunday would give him five championship rings. Yes, Daly says he kind of pinches himself on a regular basis over this opportunity to still be coaching this time of year. “There’s not many people that get to do it,” Daly said. "It’s a fun game to be a part of. Every one of them is unique. It does not get old. I can promise you that. You work extremely hard to get to this point. It’s an honour and a privilege to get this opportunity.” FLAG FOOTBALL TIME Nike and the NFL are committing $5 million in equipment to help expand girls' flag football in high schools. Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice-president of football operations, said expanding girls' flag football is essential to growing the game. “Girls flag demonstrates that football is for all, and the greater the participation, the stronger the game, and the more young women can build the transferrable skills football provides for achieving success in life,” Vincent said. This investment is a multi-year plan starting with a one-time donation up to $100,000 in gear to state athletic associations offering girls flag football as a high school sport or making progress with a pilot program this year. Gear being donated includes uniforms, socks and accessories like sports bras. Florida is the first state to get a grant and has been promoting girls flag football for more than a decade. Only five other states sanction high school flag football for girls: Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New York. This initiative aims for providing financial support that removes barriers for other states. Nike also is expanding its 11-Online football training series to include flag football. Nike also plans a film highlighting women and young girls in football in its Stronger Than One Series, which includes Tampa Bay assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar. PATRIOTS AT THE SUPER BOWL The New England Patriots will be at the Super Bowl. At least heir team plane. The Kraft family is using the Patriots’ plane to fly 76 healthcare workers to Tampa, Florida, for the Super Bowl, the same plane used 10 months ago to bring PPE back from China. This trip is a thank you to healthcare workers that also hopefully encourages people to get vaccinated when possible. “Ten months later, it’s an honour for us to celebrate these healthcare workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of the vaccines,” said Robert Kraft, Patriots’ chairman and CEO. Governors from Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont were given four tickets each for healthcare workers, with the other tickets going to workers at not-for-profit hospitals in Massachusetts caring for COVID-19 patients. All had to be vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling. The healthcare workers will get a police escort from Gillette Stadium to Logan Airport on Sunday; tickets to the NFL TikTok Tailgate concert featuring Miley Cyrus for vaccinated healthcare workers; two nights at a hotel; and a gift card to spend at Raymond James Stadium. ___ AP Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner, Dave Campbell and Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
MADRID — Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard is facing another spell on the sidelines, this time with a thigh problem that could keep him out for a month. Madrid said Wednesday that Hazard had injured his left thigh and that his “recovery will continue to be assessed.” Spanish media said the Belgian was injured during training on Wednesday — a day after being diagnosed with muscle fatigue — and was expected to miss four weeks. That would rule him out of the Champions League meeting against Atalanta on Feb. 24 when Europe's top club competition returns with the round of 16. Madrid has four Spanish league games before that. Hazard has been marred by injuries since joining Madrid from Chelsea last season and also missed action after testing positive for COVID-19 recently. The 30-year-old Hazard has made 13 appearances for Madrid this season, scoring three goals. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
The two teams have never met on the football field as Arkansas has had a longstanding policy against playing in-state opponents.
WASHINGTON — Alex Avila finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract Wednesday with the Washington Nationals, who are expected to use him as the primary backup to starting catcher Yan Gomes. Avila, who turned 34 last week, was a free agent after playing in 2020 for the Minnesota Twins, batting .184 in 49 at-bats during the coronavirus-shortened season. He has played 12 years in the majors for five clubs and has a .235 career batting average with a .348 on-base percentage, 104 homers and 388 RBIs. Avila has thrown out 14 of 32 runners trying to steal over the past two seasons. His father, Al, is general manager of the Detroit Tigers. Alex Avila's addition is the latest in a flurry of moves by Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo after the team tied for last place in the NL East. Washington has brought in lefty starter Jon Lester, lefty reliever Brad Hand, first baseman Josh Bell and left fielder Kyle Schwarber, and re-signed first baseman Ryan Zimmerman after he sat out 2020. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows are moving south to start the 2021 Major League Rugby season. MLR announced Wednesday that Arrows will share facilities with Rugby ATL in Marietta, Ga., because of pandemic-related border restrictions. The Atlanta franchise plays at Life University's Lupo Field, some 35 kilometres northwest of the city. The San Diego Legion had previously announced they will play their home games in Las Vegas because of the COVID-19 situation in California. The Arrows said they do not know how long they will have to play south of the border. MLR also released a revised schedule Wednesday, due to the decision by the expansion Dallas Jackals to put off play until 2022. Opening day for the league's fourth season remains March 20. The Arrows won't have far to go — they open against Rugby ATL. The season will feature 12 teams competing over 18 weeks in a two-conference balanced schedule. The top two seeds from each conference will qualify for the post-season with the championship game scheduled for Aug. 1. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
PHILADELPHIA — The National Lacrosse League has cancelled plans for an abbreviated 2020-21 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The league said in a statement it will now focus on starting a full season this fall. The NLL had said in October it was targeting the weekend of April 9-11 to begin a 2020-21 campaign. The season has traditionally started in December or January. The NLL suspended its 2019-20 in March due to the global pandemic. It was eventually cancelled. The NLL has five Canadian teams — the Halifax Thunderbirds, Toronto Rock, Saskatchewan Rush, Calgary Roughnecks and Vancouver Warriors — and eight American teams. A new team, Panther City Lacrosse Club in Fort Worth, Texas, is expected to join the league when it resumes. “We have gone through many scenarios, including playing a bubble season in Canada in April, but the logistical challenges, including the recently announced tighter travel and quarantine restrictions across the Canadian border have required us to pivot," NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said in a release. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021. The Canadian Press
