Nathan Lukes' first career Major League home run
Nathan Lukes hits a solo home run to right field for his first career Major League home run in the bottom of the 1st
Nathan Lukes hits a solo home run to right field for his first career Major League home run in the bottom of the 1st
No. 6 Ole Miss lost its first game of the season, getting upset at home in its SEC opener by Kentucky.
Chelsea defeated Brighton 4-2 on Saturday off of Palmer's stunning first half.
Love has been out since Week 1 after spraining his MCL against the Eagles.
The biggest game of the season is upon us.
The Presidents Cup is deadlocked at 5-5, and Saturday morning fog means we'll have to wait a little longer to see who breaks the tie.
King also became the sixth athlete to win both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.
The 2024 White Sox have recorded the most losses since 1900.
We've now had back-to-back session sweeps for the first time in Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup history.
Fans unveiled a banner reading 'Flick Heil' during their 2-1 loss to Monaco last week.
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is turning back to quarterback Payton Thorne, whom he benched after the Tigers' first three games.
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's fifth starter.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his top breakout picks at the center position for the season ahead.
The midfielder suffered the injury during City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.
Sinclair, the longtime captain of the Thorns and the Canadian national team, retired from international play last year.
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's starting lineup.
In today's edition:The Athletics say goodbye, the WNBA's unsung superstar, setting the stage for MLB's final weekend, Super Bowl trivia, and more.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 4. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 4 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
Since tying the MLB record for most losses in a season, the Chicago White Sox have won three consecutive games against the Los Angeles Angels.
Rose's NBA journey was so winding, so spellbinding and, at times, so damned confusing.
The Giants and Cowboys each lost a star due to injury.