Nathan Fletcher's accuser responds in blog
The former MTS employee accusing San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher of sexual harassment and abuse spoke publicly for the first time since filing the lawsuit.
A majority of respondents had favorable responses to brands partnering with trans personalities. Even more said they wanted brands to hire more inclusively.
"I don't understand a conservative punishing a business that's the largest employer in the state," Hutchinson told CNN on Sunday.
At its peak in the early 2000s, the North Sea oil and gas industry, centred on Aberdeen, delivered over 2.7m barrels of oil daily – a heady 3.6pc of global production. North Sea gas fields provided the equivalent of another 1.8m barrels on top of that.
Cutting economic ties with China is unrealistic, the chief executive of luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz told tabloid newspaper Bild am Sonntag, and said attempting to do so would put most of Germany's industry at risk. Europe is trying to reduce its dependency on China as the disruption of the pandemic and the Ukraine crisis have highlighted the dangers of relying on dominant suppliers and the fragility of supply chains. But Ola Kaellenius said decoupling from China, the world's second largest economy, was "unthinkable for almost all of German industry".
What workers think will happen during their golden years is a lot different than what retirees report is actually reality, a new survey found.
Americans make plenty of mistakes when it comes to planning for retirement, the biggest of which is not saving enough. Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in...
Shareholders allege that company failed to mitigate damage and "artificially inflated" stock price by ignoring the warning signs of their partnership with rapper
Canadian mining companies are starting to cast aside the diesel-powered trucks, loaders, and drills that have long-been the backbone of the industry for electric alternatives — a move that some industry experts say could make mining safer and less polluting. Mario Santos, mining director for Unifor, Canada's largest private sector trade union representing 9,900 mining and smelting workers, said he welcomes the shift. "I think it's a positive change. It's better than the processes we were using b
You're not ready to leave the workforce yet, but retirement is on your mind. When you do set off into your golden years, you want to make sure you have the money to enjoy yourself. The average...
Boomers are either retired or approaching retirement; and, with this new phase of their lives, there are many steps they can take to avoid financial setbacks and enjoy their golden years. Social...
Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio aims to grab market share from Volkswagen by introducing a model for the European market that will be sold for less than 30,000 euros ($33,060), the company's chairman told a German magazine. "Yes, in terms of price that means we are also attacking Volkswagen more strongly than before," Der Spiegel quoted William Li, also Nio's founder, as saying, without giving further details. Sources told Reuters in February that Nio planned to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year.
Most Americans dream of a comfortable retirement, but achieving that goal is by no means guaranteed. Social Security: Whether You're 62, 65, 67 or 70, Here's Why Your Age MattersSee: 3 Ways To...
Grand & Toy invented next-day delivery, so the story goes. In 1882, long before online stores and big-box retail, the Canadian office supplies company loaded goods onto a wheelbarrow or horse-drawn wagon and delivered items to business customers within a day. The company grew steadily for a century, opening dozens of stores and becoming a household name in Canada for office catalogues and back-to-school supplies. Then, after a period of mounting competition from U.S. retailers like Staples and W
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Energizer Holdings Inc and Walmart Inc have been sued by consumers and retailers in three proposed class actions accusing them of conspiring to raise the prices of disposable batteries. According to complaints filed on Friday, Energizer agreed "under pressure from Walmart" to inflate wholesale battery prices for other retailers starting around January 2018, and require those retailers not to undercut Walmart on price. Walmart rivals allegedly risked higher wholesale prices or being cut off by Energizer, the largest U.S. disposable battery maker, if they charged less at checkout than Walmart, the world's largest retailer.
More than a year after OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a tentative settlement over the toll of opioids that was accepted nearly universally by the groups suing the company — including thousands of people injured by the drug — money is still not rolling out. Parties waiting to finalize the deal are waiting for a court to rule on the legality of a key detail: whether members of the Sackler family who own the company can be protected from lawsuits over OxyContin in exchange for handing over u
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday rejected a motion from Google to toss out the government's antitrust case against it. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled the lawsuit alleging Google wields monopolistic power in the world of online advertising can proceed in its entirety. Her ruling is the second setback for Google at the federal court in Alexandria. Google had earlier tried to get the case consolidated with a similar lawsuit that's been ongoing for several years in New Yor
Adidas ended its partnership with Ye in October following the designer's antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews.
The U.S. will not block a court auction of shares in oil refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp's parent, Justice Department officials told a federal court, paving the way for a potential seizure by creditors of Venezuela's most-prized foreign asset. The U.S. Treasury Department since 2020 has protected Citgo from creditors with claims against Venezuela, and its change of heart will allow claims to be settled by negotiation or through an auction of shares in Citgo parent PDV Holding.
The two constitutional reforms approved by the Senate in the early hours of Saturday morning involve lowering the age to be a legislator and secretary of state to 18 from 21, and prohibiting perpetrators of gender violence from participating in elections. The mining law shortens concessions in the mining sector to 30 years from 50, tightens water extraction permits, and requires some mining profits to be returned to local communities, among other modifications. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promoted the initiative, but had originally proposed reducing concessions to 15 years.
Which is the best way to handle an individual retirement account (IRA)? Let it sit and earn money, then pay taxes on the withdrawals in retirement? Or roll it over to a Roth IRA? Should I pay the taxes now … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Help Me Understand the ‘Best Way' to Manage an IRA. Is It Better to Pay Taxes Now or in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.