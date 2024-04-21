Nathan Eovaldi's six strikeouts against the Braves

Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.
Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...
The MLB announced that the athlete and father of two died on April 19 "due to a cardiac event"
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has told Yankees pitcher Nelson Cortes that his pump fake pitch to Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez is against the rules. Known for his deceiving leg kicks and windups, Cortes added another trick in his repertoire with a funky move to Giménez in the second inning last Sunday. He faked a throw by waving his left arm at Giménez, then raised a knee before finishing a pitch that Giménez fouled off. “My thought was that doesn’t feel legal, but pretty funny, I think the
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge was booed by New York fans on his bobblehead day after he struck out for the fourth time in Saturday's 2-0, 10-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. “I’ve heard worse and I’d probably be doing the same thing in their situation,” Judge said after his 10th career game with four or more strikeouts. Judge is hitting .179 with three homers, 11 RBIs and a team-high 27 strikeouts. “It’s still early,” Judge said. “It’s a long season but just missing the pitch. If
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Turner hit a solo homer and drove in another run with a single as the Toronto Blue Jays won for the fifth time in six games, beating the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Friday night. Toronto reliver Bowden Francis (2-2) picked up the win, allowing one hit and no runs in two innings. San Diego starter Matt Waldron (0-2) took the loss. The 27-year-old right-hander allowed seven hits and five runs in 4-2/3 innings. The Padres, who had won five of their last seven games before Friday
Scott Halleran/Getty ImagesGolf Channel host and former professional golfer, Stephanie Sparks, died last Saturday at the age of 50. No information has been given about her cause of death, or where she died but Sparks most recently lived in Orlando, Florida.Originally from West Virginia, she began her career as a golfer, and was an All-American collegiate golfer at Duke University. Sparks won many tournaments over the course of her career, beginning with the 1992 North and South Women’s Amateur a
USA TODAY Sports makes its Stanley Cup picks, giving the Final matchup and prediction for playoff MVP. Who will win it all?
The top three finishers of the Beijing half marathon are stripped of their medals after an investigation into the controversial result.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Booser thought he was done with baseball seven years ago. Turns out, baseball wasn't done with him. The left-handed pitcher walked away from the game in 2017, discouraged by a string of injuries from Tommy John surgery to a broken back sustained when he was hit by a car while riding his bike, and self-inflicted wounds like a 50-game drug suspension. He returned home to Seattle and poured himself into carpentry, working on acoustical ceilings. He was good at it, just not as
SYDNEY (AP) — The world's top anti-doping regulator says 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication because it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that their samples had been contaminated. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Saturday that the swimmers tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in the months leading up to the start of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but that Chinese authorities told the agenc
BOSTON — William Nylander missed the Maple Leafs' playoff opener with an undisclosed injury Saturday. The star Toronto winger sat out after missing Friday's practice and the team's morning skate ahead of Game 1 against the Boston Bruins. Head coach Sheldon Keefe declined to expand on Nylander's potential availability following both on-ice sessions, but all signs pointed to the 27-year-old being scratched for just the second time in the last three seasons. Toronto rookie winger Nick Robertson slo
Some WWE stars announced their departure during "Friday Night Smackdown" on April 19, including Jinder Mahal.
Caitlin Clark's net worth has increased by her salary from the WNBA and her endorsement deals which will only continue to grow.
Sebastian Steudtner is eyeing a world record after surfing one of the biggest waves ever measured in Nazare, Portugal.
Patrick Roy took over behind the Islanders’ bench in January and led them back into the playoffs. The fiery ex-goalie figures to inject some life into what was a pretty dull six-game series last time around.
Stephanie Sparks, the Golf Channel personality who hosted The Big Break, has died. She was 50. According to her obituary, Sparks passed away Saturday, April 13. No cause of death was revealed. Sparks hosted three seasons of The Big Break between 2005 and 2006. The reality series aimed to award an aspiring golfer access into …
Verstappen became the first driver this century to start the season with five consecutive pole positions.
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott kicked off their first world mixed doubles curling championship with a 7-2 win over New Zealand on Saturday. The husband-and-wife pair from Gimli, Man., showed no rookie nerves in taking advantage of New Zealand's mistakes for a swift six-end victory. “That was huge for myself, just getting that confidence throwing that last stone, especially here at a world event,” said Kadriana Lott, whose shooting percentage in the game was 96 per cent. She ex
Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold called out Lyoto Machida after stopping Joe Schilling at Saturday's Karate Combat 45.