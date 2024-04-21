Nathan Eovaldi's six strikeouts against the Braves

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge was booed by New York fans on his bobblehead day after he struck out for the fourth time in Saturday's 2-0, 10-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. “I’ve heard worse and I’d probably be doing the same thing in their situation,” Judge said after his 10th career game with four or more strikeouts. Judge is hitting .179 with three homers, 11 RBIs and a team-high 27 strikeouts. “It’s still early,” Judge said. “It’s a long season but just missing the pitch. If