Natay's Forecast: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023
ABC 10News forecaster Natay Holmes takes a look at the weather conditions around San Diego County for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
NASA is streaming the solar eclipse, featuring conversations with scientists and telescope views from across the country.
The creature was once found all over Britain, but it was hunted mercilessly until it was given legal protection in 1988.
The Duke of Sussex is a doting father to four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet - as these photos prove
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty ImagesFrenzied knife attacks were reported in China and France on Friday after Hamas called for the 13th to be a global “day of rage” in response to the group’s ongoing war with Israel.The attack in France, which killed at least one person, was linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Local media reported that the 20-year-old assailant—a Chechen who was known to the authorities as an Islamist radical—shouted “All
Julia Fox wears nothing but beads on the cover of Rollacoaster's Winter 2023 Issue, and debuts a new hair colour.
BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, and that would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake.” Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible. Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immedi
Danielle Belardo has dedicated her career to studying heart health. Here are the three supplements she takes every day.
‘The Presidential oath, which the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment surely knew, requires the President to swear to ‘preserve, protect and defend’ the Constitution — not to ‘support’ the Constitution,’ read a filing from the former president’s attorneys
Sir Rod Stewart's rarely-seen 17-year-old Alastair towered over his rock star father at a Jimmy Choo event in London
Donald Trump's top corporate deputies considered adding a “presidential premium” when calculating the value of his Trump Tower penthouse, Mar-a-Lago resort and other assets during his White House years, a gambit that would've padded his net worth by nearly $145 million, an executive at the former president’s company testified Friday. Trump Organization Assistant Vice President Patrick Birney said at Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that they ended up scrapping the idea, but state lawyers contend that merely going through the exercise underscores how Trump and his underlings were intent on finding ways to puff up his net worth. Trump was expected to return to court for the trial next week when fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen was scheduled to take the witness stand, though Cohen said late Friday that he needed to attend to a medical condition that might delay the showdown.
One US-based think tank thinks Moscow's deep trade partnership with Beijing is working at the expense of the Russian economy.
Moscow hasn't taken a break like this for the last six months.
I failed to buy my 13-year-old daughter Constance tickets for any of Taylor Swift’s run of UK concerts next year despite the fact that she and her friends seem to listen to no other music. The awful truth is that, faced with weeks of my life sat in virtual queues, I didn’t even try. It was only at the third time of Constance’s enquiring on the matter that I realised with horror this was a parenting error of such magnitude it was likely to entail years of therapy. For me if not for her.
The move comes just days after the couple reached a custody agreement.
Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had a fiery exchange with reporters Friday about the House’s ongoing dilemma, blaming Democratic members for bringing “chaos to Congress.” After House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was nominated for the top position on Friday evening, lawmakers went on recess for the weekend without bringing a vote to the House…
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doubled down Friday on her criticism of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), saying if he becomes Speaker, Republicans will lose control of the House in the next election — and rightly so. “If Rs nominate Jordan to be Speaker, they will be abandoning the Constitution. They’ll lose the House majority and…
A Montreal woman, caught on tape brutally berating a driver with a Palestine flag, has sparked concerns of rising hate crimes against Muslim and Jewish citizens in light of the Israel-Hamas war.
Rep. Mike McCaul said the Republican Party's inability to elect a new speaker helps America's adversaries.
Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member issued a damning criticism of his sitcom scenes and co-stars
French police are investigating the possible poisoning of a former Russian state TV journalist who quit after making an on-air protest against the war in Ukraine. Marina Ovsyannikova, who fled Russia for France with her daughter last year, called emergency services and was taken to hospital after suddenly falling ill as she left her Paris apartment, the French capital's prosecutor's office said. Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, which helped Ms Ovsyannikova leave her native country, said its team has been "at her side" as she sought medical attention.