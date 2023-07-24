'Nasty' Thunderstorm Hits Minneapolis Suburb
A severe thunderstorm brought heavy rain to White Bear Lake, a Minneapolis suburb, on Monday, July 24.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeast of Minneapolis, alerting residents of strong winds and the possibility of quarter-sized hail.
This footage was posted to Twitter by Quinn E. Casey Photography who said it showed a “nasty” Monday afternoon storm in White Bear Lake. Credit: Quinn E. Casey Photography via Storyful