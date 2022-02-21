Nashville Zoo Names Goat 'Pekka' After G.O.A.T. Hockey Player

Nashville Zoo named one of its goats ‘Pekka’ in honor of recently retired Nashville Predators’ goalie Pekka Rinne, footage released on Monday, February 21, showed.

The announcement came two days before Rinne’s number 35 jersey will be retired before a Predators’ home game against Dallas on February 24. Rinne will be the first player in Predators’ history to have a jersey retired.

“With the retirement of Pekka Rinne’s jersey, Nashville Zoo wanted to do something special, in a zoo way, to commemorate this occasion. It seemed fitting to have the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) of the Nashville Predators be honored by having a goat named after him," said Rebecca King, media spokesperson for Nashville Predators. Credit: Nashville Zoo via Storyful