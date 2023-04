The Daily Beast

REUTERS/Lisi NiesnerRussian authorities are launching an investigation into the alleged abuse of soldiers from the North Caucasus republic of North Ossetia, who were deployed to Ukraine in a regiment in Kherson.The investigation stems from a video circulating online that shows a commander kicking a kneeling Russian soldier, while two male voices berate him. The soldier can be seen wiping blood from his face.North Ossetian officials had requested that military prosecutors investigate the behavior