Nashua police arrest second man in connection with hammer attack robbery back in August

Animals rescuers saved a wombat stranded alone on a pile of sticks on a swollen river in Molesworth, Victoria, on the morning of Saturday, October 22, amid flooding in the region.Terra Mater Wildlife Shelter said it received a call about the stranded animal the night before but it was too dangerous to carry out a rescue in the dark. The shelter said it was an “anxious night, hoping her island was not washed away.”This video from Terra Mater Wildlife Shelter & Five Freedoms Animal Rescue shows rescuers hoisting the feisty wombat to safety from sticks on the Goulburn River on Saturday morning, before releasing the animal.Terra Mater Wildlife Shelter said, “We were able to assess her, luckily she was healthy and uninjured, but exhausted from spending who knows how long on the island.” The wombat was released around 300 meters from the river, on higher ground, he group said.A local political candidate identified two of the rescuers as Manfred Zabinskas, from Five Freedoms Animal Rescue and East Trentham Wildlife Shelter, and Tania Begg from Terra Mater Wildlife Shelter.October 22 is World Wombat Day. Credit: Terra Mater Wildlife Shelter & Five Freedoms Animal Rescue via Storyful