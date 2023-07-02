NASCAR in Chicago for first-ever 'street race'

STORY: Some of the world's best drivers were speeding through well-known Chicago streets, like Michigan Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, to show off their skills behind the wheel while qualifying for Sunday's race.

Racers went through a 12-turn, 2.2-mile course around and through Chicago's Grant Park in about 90 seconds, despite periodic rainfall.

In the final round of qualifying, Denny Hamlin knocked three-time Australian SuperCars champion Shane Van Gisbergen off the provisional pole, completing a lap of the Chicago Street Course in 1 minute, 28.435 seconds.