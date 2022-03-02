How NASA's new weather satellite will help with wildfire tracking and forecasting
The first step in making an accurate weather forecast is knowing what is happening right now. To do that, reliable data is needed for the forecast area as well as upstream areas where weather systems are moving in from. For West Coast forecasters, upstream weather is over the wide-open Pacific Ocean where weather data points are very sparse. But a new NOAA weather satellite that was launched earlier this afternoon is going to help fill those data gaps and ultimately lead to better forecasts.