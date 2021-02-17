NASA's latest road trip to Mars is almost complete
A NASA rover is hurtling toward a landing on Mars in the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on the red planet. (Feb. 17)
TORONTO — Intensity and energy were the buzzwords Wednesday as the Chris Armas era kicked off at Toronto FC.The club is the first in Major League Soccer to open training camp, given a little extra time to prepare for the Canadian Championship final against Forge FC. That will decide which team faces Mexico's Club Leon in the round-of-16 of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League on April 6-7.Most other MLS clubs report March 1 for a seven-day quarantine period, medicals and testing prior to the start of team training March 8. The regular season is scheduled to start April 17.TFC worked out under the bubble at its north Toronto training centre Wednesday, with the temperature outside at minus-5 C, said to feel like minus-11. Light snow is forecast for Thursday.Armas somehow managed to exude enthusiasm, even with his face hidden by a mask on a video call with reporters. At first blush, the 48-year-old head coach comes across as an Energizer Bunny-type man with a plan — even in the complicated, ever-changing sands of a global pandemic."This time of year, pre-season, it doesn't get old to me," he said. "It's just such a great time."Armas said there was plenty of energy on display, even in a video session. Players told him the training session, on a scale of one to 10 for intensity, was a 25, he said."What a good first day with these players," he said.Captain Michael Bradley was equally positive."It was an exciting first day because we hit the ground running," he said."Chris has come in with his staff and, I think, has set an incredible tone right away in terms of who he is, what he's all about, the energy that he's going to bring every day, the mentality, and now starting to get to work with what we're going to be as a team," he added.There is still no word on where Toronto will play its home games, given the pandemic-related travel restrictions that forced it to finish out the 2020 campaign in East Hartford, Conn.Florida appears to be leading the pack."There's options … We're prepared mentally and physically that we might have to set up shop in the States," said Armas, a former New York Red Bulls head coach.Armas said there's a "good chance" that the team will stay in Toronto for the duration of camp. He acknowledged that will present a problem finding pre-season opposition, with a friendly against CF Montreal a possibility.The date and location of the Canadian Championship final have yet to be announced, with mid- to late-March expected.Even if the team has to move again during the pandemic, Bradley said there will be no excuses. "It's been tough for everyone, man. I don't want to hear that it's tougher for me or tougher for TFC or tougher for Canadian teams," he said.Toronto is coming off a 13-5-5 season that saw the team finish second overall despite having playing just four games at BMO Field due to the pandemic. Its season ended disappointingly in a first-round playoff loss to expansion Nashville SC.Armas promises to field a team capable of pressing the opposition when they have the ball, one that demonstrates "a commitment and a hunger up the field to not allow teams to build attacks."The goal is to force mistakes "and take advantage of what we know, which is goals come from transition. More than 50 per cent, 60-something per cent of all goals come from transition."In possession, TFC will look to move the ball quickly and break down the opposition.Armas was named the franchise's 10th head coach on Jan. 13, filling the void left by Greg Vanney's resignation. Vanney is now running the Los Angeles Galaxy, taking assistant coaches Dan Calichman, Nick Theslof and Canadian Jason Bent with him.Armas announced his coaching staff, with goalkeeper coach Jon Conway the lone holdover. He is joined by newcomers Javier Perez, Ian Russell and Ewan Sharp.Perez, a Spanish native, is a former assistant coach with New York City FC and the U.S. national team. His resume also includes six years as a Real Madrid youth coach.Russell is a former head coach with the USL's Reno 1868 FC and assistant coach with the San Jose Earthquakes. Sharp worked with Armas as a performance analyst with the Red Bulls.With camp closed due to COVID-19, information is in short supply. The team has yet to provide a camp roster and Armas said while everyone was in town, not everyone had made it through quarantine, medicals or testing yet."We're almost at full strength," he said.Forward Ayo Akinola, who missed a Canada camp in January with an undisclosed injury, is not yet ready to go, however.As for the future of star striker Jozy Altidore, who has been the subject of transfer interest according to U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, Armas said he look forwards to working with him once he completes the necessary pre-camp routine."I think we all know that he's helped build this house. He's been a really important guy around here," Armas said. "The passion that he brings."Some guys are just winners and he's a guy that your chances go up when he's out there."Armas said Altidore had sounded enthusiastic in a text exchange about the team's planned pressing style.Armas confirmed that veteran fullback Justin Morrow, whose contract expired at the end of last season, is expected back. Defender Eriq Zavaleta, also out of contract, is training with the team.Armas, who won 66 caps for the U.S. as a defensive midfielder and was named to the MLS Best XI five times, said his family will remain in Long Island, N.Y., for the time being, with the eldest of his two sons currently in college."They'll join me here soon enough. We'll just have to see what the year brings."--- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
History and the world rankings are on his side when it comes to playing Canada. But U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski wasn't providing any bulletin-board material ahead of Thursday's game between the North American rivals at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando. The Canadian women, tied for eighth with Brazil in the FIFA world rankings, have only won three of 60 meetings (3-50-7) with the top-ranked Americans. And new Canada coach Bev Priestman is facing the U.S. without captain Christine Sinclair, Diana Matheson, Erin McLeod, Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema, who are either injured or back in Europe with their clubs. The six players have 845 caps and 229 international goals between them. The 37-year-old Sinclair leads the soccer world with 186 international goals. Asked about the Canadian absences, Andonovski said his team won't change much. "The approach to the game is not going to be any different," he told reporters Wednesday. "Needless to say, Christine Sinclair is an unbelievable player — the greatest goal-scorer of all time. Missing her, I'm sure, is going to create issues for the Canadian national team. "But they have such a talented roster that I'm pretty sure they're going to be able to create or present different challenges for us. So our mentality or our approach is not changing. But our strategy may change in terms of how we're going to defend now since Sinc is not there. Or how we're going to attack since (centre back) Kadeisha Buchanan is not there." The game marks the debut of the 34-year-old Priestman as Canada coach. The former Canadian and England assistant coach took over the senior side in November after Kenneth Heiner-Moller accepted a coaching job in his native Denmark. After the U.S., Canada will face Brazil on Feb. 21 and No 31 Argentina on Feb 24 at Exploria Stadium. Canada was blanked 3-0 by the U.S. the last time they met, in the final of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship in February 2020. "Regardless of circumstance and what this past year has brought, any time you get on the field with Canada-U. S. it's going to be a battle," said Canadian midfielder Desiree Scott. "And that doesn't change." Perhaps the most famous battle between the two came in the semifinals of the 2012 London Olympics, when Sinclair scored three goals in a losing cause as the U.S. won 4-3 after extra time. Canada went on to defeat France to claim the first of two straight Olympic bronze medals. Despite the absences, Canada has experience in its side in Florida. Midfielder Sophie Schmidt will hit the 200-cap plateau if she plays, joining Sinclair (296 caps) and Matheson (206 caps) in the double-century club. Scott goes into the game with 157 caps while midfielder Jessie Fleming has 77, fullback Allysha Chapman 75, goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe 72, forward Janine Beckie 70, defender Shelina Zadorsky 66 and defender Quinn, who goes by one name, 59. There will be chances for others to showcase their skills. "It's a great opportunity for anybody to step up and try and get their name on that (Tokyo) Olympic roster," said Priestman. The Canadian women last played March 10 when they tied Brazil 2-2 at a tournament in France. The Americans are coming off a two-game sweep last month of No. 26 Colombia, which stretched their unbeaten streak to 34 games. They have scored two or more goals in 30 of those games. The U.S. is also unbeaten in its last 50 home matches (45-0-5) during which it has outscored its opponents 179-27, including a margin of 49-3 during its last 12 matches on American soil. On the plus side, the last 14 meetings with Canada since 2011 have produced three ties and four one-goal wins for the U.S. Andonovski, meanwhile, has won all 13 of his matches at the American helm. "One of my top all-time favourite coaches," said Scott, who played for him at FC Kansas City in the NWSL. "He is just a coach that allows you to be so confident playing underneath him. He allows you to bring your own individual identity and be free within the environment. "He obviously is tactically sound, he knows what he's talking about football-wise, but then just encourages you to go out and be you. I can say that one of the most confident, best seasons I've had was playing under Vlatko. He just has a way of connecting with his players and he's coach you really want to play and fight for" --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
LIVERPOOL, England — Manchester City moved 10 points clear in the Premier League as second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva powered Pep Guardiola's team to a 3-1 win at Everton on Wednesday. A 17th straight win in all competitions — including 12 in a row in the league — wasn't looking so clear-cut after Richarlison cancelled out Phil Foden’s opener for City before halftime. It was only the second time in the last nine league games City has failed to keep a clean sheet. However, Mahrez regained the lead for City in the 63rd minute as he cut in from the right and bent the ball in off the far post. Silva scored with a similar strike in the 77th, also drifting in from the right and shooting low past Jordan Pickford. With City becoming the first English top-flight side to start a calendar year with 10 consecutive league wins, it is getting harder to see who might deny Guardiola a third Premier League title. This match should have been played in December, but was postponed at short notice due to a coronavirus outbreak within the City camp. City arrived without in-form midfielder Ilkay Gundogan because of his groin injury, but boasted a substitutes' bench containing the fit-again Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, and Fernandinho as City's squad nears full fitness. But it was not the usual accomplished start by the leaders, with some sloppy passing allowing Everton early glimpses of goal. Aymeric Laporte, preferred to John Stones at centre back, almost fluffed a clearance in front of goal with Richarlison closing in. Gradually City tightened up its game as play shifted toward the other end, where Silva went down under a challenge from Michael Keane but saw his penalty shouts fall on deaf ears. Everton had another problem, though, as Yerry Mina was slow to get up and the Colombian was replaced by Seamus Coleman. The reshuffled back four was soon under scrutiny. Mason Holgate got a vital touch to stop Rodri’s pass reaching the run of Joao Cancelo before Keane’s header prevented Mahrez’s cross from finding Gabriel Jesus at the far post. And the pressure told with 32 minutes gone. Following a corner, Everton could only half-clear Mahrez’s cross and the ball fell for Foden, whose shot took a deflection off Coleman to beat Pickford on the England goalkeeper’s return to the side. City might have been expected to take complete control but instead conceded six minutes later. Coleman played an altogether different role in this one, picking out the run of Lucas Digne, who fired onto the post. The ball bounced out, hit Richarlison on the thigh and went in. It was only the second Premier League goal City had conceded in 45 days, and, given the other was a Mohamed Salah's penalty for Liverpool, the first from open play. The second half was be a different matter as City moved through the gears. Jesus, who had seven goals in his previous five against Everton, squandered a glorious chance when played in by Kyle Walker while Rodri headed Foden’s corner narrowly wide. Then came the goals from Mahrez and Silva, giving Guardiola the opportunity to ease De Bruyne back into action for his first minutes in almost a month. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
PARIS — Saif-Eddine Khaoui scored twice as Marseille beat Nice 3-2 at home Wednesday to snap a seven-game winless run and move up to sixth place in the French league. Central defender Alvaro Gonzalez scored early in the first half and Khaoui added the second just before the break to put Marseille 2-0 up, both netting their first goals of the season. But Nice showed just why it was unlucky to lose 2-1 at defending champion Paris Saint-Germain last weekend with a strong reaction. Forward Amine Gouiri pulled a goal back one minute into the second half and, after Khaoui had made it 3-1 with a powerful strike from just inside the penalty area, Gouiri set up substitute Malik Sellouki in the 86th. Then, in the fifth and final minute of injury time, the impressive Gouiri stuck a free kick which rattled the Marseille crossbar at an empty Stade Velodrome. Despite two good performances, Nice finds itself mired in 14th place and only seven points above the relegation zone after 25 of 38 matches. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
With so many levels of sport affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the bigger impacts has been on younger athletes early in the process of carving out their careers. Cancellations and postponements have led to many youth athletes being stuck on the sideline, at home, hoping for their next opportunity to prove themselves. The postponement of the Canada Games from 2021 to 2022 is among those missed opportunities that was once stepping stone for athletes reaching new heights, such as former Canadian Olympic speed skater Anastasia Bucsis, who was part of the 'Canada Games Presents: Getting Back in the Game' panel on Wednesday. The Canada Games take place every two years, featuring competition between the country's youth athletes in both summer and winter sports. The upcoming Games will take place in Niagara, Ont. "I think the Canada Games was the most fun competition I've ever done in my life, including two Olympics," Bucsis said. "It was the first time where I had the privilege of getting clear with my intentions, but also realizing that I could do it." "It was the perfect competition for me to buy in and believe in myself as well. Super high-level competition and it just showed me, 'Wow I can do this. I can go to the Olympics, I can get on the national team.' It really, really gave me the belief in myself." Former Canadian goalkeeper Karina Leblanc, Canadian wheelchair basketball player Woody Belfort and Canadian women's hockey player Natalie Spooner also took part in the discussion. Resiliency With an understanding for how tough these times could be for younger athletes, Spooner says it could make for more resilient athletes going forward. "It's definitely been a struggle. You just got to make the best out of your scenario. Find places to train whether it's in your house or your bodyweight, or right now, go out in the ODR [outdoor rink], wherever it is that you could make [do]," Spooner said. "We're going to have some of the most resilient athletes we've ever had because people are having to overcome so much to keep training." "I think it's going to be those athletes who have found ways that are going to come out on top. Those are going to be the ones that have found a way to do it and to keep training and it's not always easy." Application and digging deep The Canada Games have been a measuring stick for athletes like Belfort, who says all the work put in by younger athletes today creates a foundation for what can be accomplished at the; Canada Games. "Before the Canada Games, I never saw the true results of my workouts, all the hours I put in because you live in the now, you're always thinking, 'What could I do to improve?'", Belfort said. "At the Canada Games, I realized everything I was doing since I was young, had to be applied." Challenges faced will only serve to sculpt and strengthen tomorrow's athletes, Leblanc added. "This pandemic, everyone has their story," she said. "It's not to compare it to each other person, it's your personal story. The hardships that you face now in it, trust me when I say, this is all part of building who you are meant to be. The difficulty we're going through today, is sculpting you to be the person that you're meant to be at the Canada Games or whatever you're doing in life. "I'm a firm believer that through your toughest time, and I've been through some recently, it's almost redefined me to be a better version of myself. I challenge us all to realize that the best is yet to come. ... Don't think it's lost because of what we're going through."