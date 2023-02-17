NASA teaches Obama Elementary students

Reuters

Japan on Friday aborted the launch of its first new medium-lift rocket in three decades moments before the H3 vehicle was meant to lift off after secondary booster engines strapped to its side failed to ignite. During the live-streamed event, the H3's main engine cut off after the launch countdown had reached zero, leaving the 57-metre (187 ft) rocket on the ground at the Tanegashima spaceport along with its payload, the ALOS-3 land observation satellite, which is also equipped with an infrared sensor designed to detect North Korean ballistic missiles. "A lot of people have been following our progress and we are really sorry," the H3 project manager at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Masashi Okada, told a media briefing as he wiped away tears.