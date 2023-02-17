NASA teaches Obama Elementary students
Representatives from the NASA Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis talked to students at Obama Magnet Elementary School about the Aretmis One launch last November.
Antarctica's vast Thwaites glacier, which could push up global sea levels by half a metre because of its melting ice, is "in trouble", according to scientists. The glacier retreating - whereby ice breaks off into the sea - is a more severe problem than the melt, Mr Davis said.
NASA, ESA, CSA, I. Labbe (Swinburne University of Technology) and R. Bezanson (University of Pittsburgh). Image processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)Feast your eyes on a cosmic Pandora’s box, courtesy NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. The next-gen instrument has already shown us a glimpse of space unlike anything we’ve ever seen before—and the hits just keep coming. On Wednesday, the agency released a new image taken by Webb of Pandora’s Cluster.It’s not a stretch to say that looking into Pandora’s
DeSantis told all public universities to hand over the medical data about all trans students. Students are calling it a breach of trans rights.
The two-level tomb is cut deep into the rock and decorated with vibrant paintings.
Teen charged in shooting of five high school students at Edmondson Village Shopping Center
Japan on Friday aborted the launch of its first new medium-lift rocket in three decades moments before the H3 vehicle was meant to lift off after secondary booster engines strapped to its side failed to ignite. During the live-streamed event, the H3's main engine cut off after the launch countdown had reached zero, leaving the 57-metre (187 ft) rocket on the ground at the Tanegashima spaceport along with its payload, the ALOS-3 land observation satellite, which is also equipped with an infrared sensor designed to detect North Korean ballistic missiles. "A lot of people have been following our progress and we are really sorry," the H3 project manager at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Masashi Okada, told a media briefing as he wiped away tears.
SpaceX paid $7 million for two oil rigs that would be transformed for launching rockets into outer space in Pascagoula. Here’s why it’s no longer happening.
Researchers publish findings on an "amazing" dinosaur print found on Yorkshire's coast.
Director of the British Museum said the discovery holds ‘enormous potential’ for our understanding of the Sumerian civilisation.
The Rev. Al Sharpton led a march to the Florida Capitol on Wednesday to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis' rejection of a high school African American history course, accusing the Republican of censoring a fundamental chapter of the nation's past. The civil rights leader walked through Tallahassee to the Statehouse with dozens of supporters who criticized the state's blocking of the Advanced Placement pilot course. Ahead of an expected White House run, DeSantis has continued to focus on eliminating what he calls “woke” ideology in education, seizing on national flashpoints around what children learn about race, gender identity and history.
The World Health Organization is denying a report made by a top scientific journal that it had "quietly shelved" an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.
Schools, friends, support and local knowledge can’t be picked up and moved to a different city.
"There is no support for the man who didn't go to college but is paying off a work truck," Sen. Cassidy said, urging for student-loan payment restart.
Amid a renewed nationwide focus on police qualifications following the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, an Oregon lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require law enforcement officers to complete at least two years of higher education. Police departments have wrestled for years with officer education requirements. “You’re learning, you’re reading about other communities, you’re reading about other people, you’re getting a sense of respect for people who you do not know, communities that you do not know,” said Democratic Oregon state Sen. Lew Frederick, the bill’s chief sponsor.
For the first time ever, scientists propose that dark energy is produced by a combination of black holes and the expansion of the universe. This is a big deal.
Space Walker First Indigenous woman in space soars into history by Ben Powless Nicole Aunapu Mann, who became the first Native American woman in space last fall, set another landmark January 20 when she the first Indigenous person to complete a spacewalk. Born in Petaluma, California, Mann is a registered member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes. She blasted off October 5 as the head of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), where she will stay for
The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) has accepted an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC) from Kingston Hydro Corporation after a billing miscalculation resulted in some customers being overcharged. The mistake got on the radar of the company after the OEB accepted an AVC from a distributor who overcharged customers due to incorrectly prorating fixed charges on monthly bills. The OEB sent out a letter last April asking other providers to review their own billing system and ensure similar issues wer
Extreme high temperatures in Argentina linked to climate change exacerbated the impact of a historic drought that has hit the South American country's farm regions since last year, scientists said in a report on Thursday. Scientists affiliated with the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group said that a rapid analysis showed climate change did not reduce rainfall directly, but that high temperatures likely reduced water availability and worsened the impacts of drought. The lack of rain is linked to the presence of the La Niña climate phenomenon, a cooling of the equatorial Pacific that cuts rainfall in parts of Argentina.
In a high school library in Madison County, books by authors ranging from Toni Morrison to Stephen King are getting thrown out.
Search teams are currently scouring Lake Huron and an area of Yukon for debris from two of the three unidentified objects shot down over North America. Officials say the objects all seemed to float, were unmanned and had no known propulsion system.