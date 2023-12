CBC

Old rustic barns have long been a key part of the rural landscape in Ontario, and some advocates say they're disappearing at a concerning rate. A non-profit group aimed at preserving old barns across Ontario has launched a census called Your Old Barn Study to track them as part of efforts to document and protect them."There used to be hundreds of thousands of barns, believe it or not, out there," said Hugh Fraser, president of Ontario Barn Preservation who is leading the study. "There's not near