NASA Stands Down Second Artemis I Launch Attempt Due to Hydrogen Leak

NASA stood down the launch of Artemis I for a second time on Saturday, September 3, after engineers could not resolve a hydrogen leak, the US space agency said.

A statement released by NASA said that mission managers had met and decided to forego any additional launch attempts for early September.

“During today’s launch attempt, engineers saw a leak in a cavity between the ground side and rocket side plates surrounding an 8-inch line used to fill and drain liquid hydrogen from the [space launch system] rocket,” NASA said. “Three attempts at reseating the seal were unsuccessful.”

The agency did not provide a third launch date, saying that due to “the complex orbital mechanics involved in launching to the Moon, NASA would have had to launch Artemis I by Tuesday, Sept. 6 as part of the current launch period.”

A list of possible future launch opportunities was made available by NASA. Credit: NASA via Storyful