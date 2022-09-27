NASA Spacecraft Deliberately Crashes into Asteroid in World-First Trial

NASA deliberately crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, September 26, in a world-first mission to trial technology that would protect Earth from potential asteroid collisions.

According to NASA, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is the first-ever mission “dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection by changing an asteroid’s motion in space through kinetic impact.”

The mission targeted Dimorphos, a small “moonlet” roughly the size of a football stadium, which is orbiting a larger asteroid named Didymos.

This footage, streamed live on Monday evening shows the DART spacecraft colliding with Dimorphos. Credit: NASA via Storyful

