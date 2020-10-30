NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Successfully Stows 'Abundant' Asteroid Sample

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully stowed the “abundant” sample collected from the asteroid Bennu.

This video shows OSIRIS-REx sealing the sample inside the return capsule ahead of its voyage back to Earth.

NASA said the capsule is scheduled to touch down in the Utah desert in September 2023.

“This achievement by OSIRIS-REx on behalf of NASA and the world has lifted our vision to the higher things we can achieve together, as teams and nations,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.

“Together a team comprising industry, academia and international partners, and a talented and diverse team of NASA employees with all types of expertise, has put us on course to vastly increase our collection on Earth of samples from space. Samples like this are going to transform what we know about our universe and ourselves, which is at the base of all NASA’s endeavors.” Credit: NASA via Storyful