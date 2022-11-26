NASA Orion spacecraft enters distant orbit above Moon

STORY: According to NASA’s report, prior to this stage, the spacecraft was traveling more than 57,000 miles above the lunar surface, the farthest it will reach from the Moon during the mission.

Orion's major in-space stages are propelled by the orbital maneuvering system engine on the European Service Module, which provides 6,000 pounds of thrust.

On Saturday (November 26) Orion is expected to break the record for the farthest distance traveled by a spacecraft intended to carry humans to space and safely return them to Earth.