The Canadian Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Justen Glad scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a penalty shootout, and Real Salt Lake beat Seattle 6-5 in the tiebreaker after a scoreless game to eliminate the Sounders in the opening round of the MLS Cup playoffs Tuesday night. Real Salt Lake won despite failing to record a shot in the 120 minutes of regulation and extra time. It was the first time in league history a team failed to register a shot in a playoff match. Despite all that, RSL was perfect in the shootout