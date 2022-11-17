NASA Capsule's View of Earth Echoes Last Apollo Mission in 1972

A camera aboard NASA’s Orion capsule has captured a view of Earth akin to that seen during the final Apollo mission, in 1972.

“This view of Earth captured from a human-rated spacecraft not seen since 1972 during the final Apollo mission some 50 years ago,” NASA spokeswoman Sandra Jones said. “The views of our blue marble in the blackness of space now capturing the imagination of a new generation – the Artemis generation.”

The Artemis I mission involves 24 cameras, NASA said, eight on the Space Launch System rocket and the rest on the Orion capsule. NASA said the cameras would “collect valuable engineering data and share a unique perspective of humanity’s return to the moon”. Credit: NASA via Storyful