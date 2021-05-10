NASA asteroid spacecraft begins 2-year trip home
With rubble from an asteroid tucked inside, a NASA spacecraft fired its engines and began the long journey back to Earth on Monday, leaving the ancient space rock in its rearview mirror. (May 10)
Jack Eichel seemed non-committal, at best, about his future with the Sabres when speaking to the media Monday.
Tebow will be reuniting with his old college coach Urban Meyer.
J. Cole is reportedly in Rwanda, preparing to play for the Rwanda Patriots when the BAL's inaugural season kicks off on Sunday.
Speaking in the third person, Baffert insisted that he's not the problem with horse racing. The real problem? Cancel culture, somehow.
Journeyman reliever Ryan Buchter spoke with Sports Illustrated about his mental health challenges and how he's helping others with it.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses staying in Tampa for a few weeks after the season ends, how playing in Florida impacted the season and what the plan is for the players' offseason workouts.
Nate Bjorkgren’s first year with the Pacers is an excellent reminder that harmony in the NBA can be a very fleeting concept.
Tony Brown officiated his first finals last year.
After John Tortorella reached his expiry date after a successful run with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the next potential chapter of his career.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry received an honorary doctorate from Acadia University, and provided some wise words to the Class of 2021.
Mother's Day is not a competition but Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and his family were the real winners Sunday.
Zahavi's wife and young children were tied up and gagged after robbers gained entry to their Amsterdam home.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
Canada will play World Cup qualifying matches next month against Aruba and Suriname in Bradenton, Fla., and suburban Chicago, respectively. Travel restrictions due to the pandemic have forced Canada, ranked 70th in the world, and other some countries to find neutral sites to stage these games. The Canadian men's first qualifier, a 5-1 victory over Bermuda on March 26, took place in Orlando rather than a home venue north of the border. The June 5 game is officially a home match for No. 205 Aruba but will be played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton instead. The June 8 match against No. 136 Suriname, which will likely decide who advances from CONCACAF Group B, is a Canadian home match but will be played at SeatGeek Stadium, formerly known as Toyota Stadium, in Bridgeview, Ill. Canada and Suriname both won their first two qualifying matches, but Canada occupies top spot in the group with a plus-15 goals difference compared to plus-nine for Suriname. “We had hoped to play these matches at home with Canadian fans providing the support and momentum to play a tough nation like Suriname in FIFA World Cup qualifiers," Canada coach John Herdman said in a statement. “The reality of the global pandemic and the priority to keep our communities in Canada safe means the match will be played at a neutral site in Chicago with no home advantage, but we will embrace that challenge. Whatever comes at us, we will take it on and do whatever we need to do to advance to the next round.” The Canadians played the 194th-ranked Cayman Islands in Bradenton on March 29, romping to a record 11-0 win in what was scheduled as a home match for the Cayman Islands. While the Canadian men have played and trained in Florida during the pandemic, the heat and humidity in the Sunshine State in June is punishing. Plus Chicago has the advantage of being an easy city to access internationally. On the plus side, all three Canadian MLS teams are currently based in the U.S., meaning there will be no quarantine issues with games south of the border. Suriname hosts No. 168 Bermuda on June 4 in Paramaribo before facing Canada. Thirty CONCACAF teams are competing in the pandemic-delayed first round of World Cup qualifying, with the six group winners moving on to a second round of head-to-head knockout matches. The winner of Canada's group advances to face the Group E winner — likely No. 83 Haiti, No. 147 Nicaragua or No. 170 Belize. The second-round playoffs are scheduled for June 12 and 15, making for a logistical challenge for Canadian team officials with Group B possibly only being decided four days earlier. The winners of the three second-round playoffs join five other higher-ranked teams in the final round of eight, which will see the teams play each home and on the road. Mexico (No. 11), the U.S. (No. 20), Jamaica (No. 45), Costa Rica (No. 50) and Honduras (No. 67) received byes directly to the so-called Octagonal. The top three teams will qualify for Qatar 2022. The four-place finisher will take part in an intercontinental playoffs to see who joins them. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Jaylen Brown needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season.
The comeback will be a huge storyline. And every day that he's in the spotlight is one less day it is zeroed in on the young QB and the adjusting coach.
The Canadian men's rugby team, which last played in October 2019 at the World Cup in Japan, will return to action in July against tough opposition in Wales and England. The 23rd-ranked Canadians will face No. 6 Wales on July 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff and No. 3 England on July 10 at Twickenham. It's rare that Canada gets to play Tier 1 nations outside of the World Cup these days. Wales is the defending Six Nations champion while England was runner-up at the 2019 World Cup. Both sides will be missing top players who will be touring South Africa with the British and Irish Lions. England has 11 players on the 37-man Lions squad while Wales has 10. "It's an exciting challenge to have the opportunity to play against two of the best teams in the world," Canada coach Kingsley Jones said Monday from Seattle, part of a U.S. trip scouting Canadian talent in Major League Rugby. "You're right, they'll have players missing but the depth Wales has produced over the last 12 months ... They discovered a lot of players. And England are going to be very very hard to beat. (Coach) Eddie Jones didn't have the Six Nations he wanted and he's a fantastic coach." England ran in 12 tries, blanking Canada 70-0 when the two met at Twickenham in November 2004. The Welsh scored nine tries en route to a 61-26 win over the Canadians in Cardiff in November 2006 But Canada scored a historic 26-24 upset of Wales in November 1993 at Cardiff Arms Park thanks to a last-ditch try by Al Charron and conversion by Gareth Rees. The Canadian men lost 37-6 to England A in the 2011 Churchill Cup. The upcoming Wales match will mark 632 days since Canada closed out its World Cup campaign in a 66-7 loss to eventual World Cup champion South Africa on Oct. 8, 2019, in Kobe, Japan. A subsequent World Cup match against Namibia was cancelled due to typhoon Hagibis. The summer fixtures were part of World Rugby's revised men’s July test schedule announced Monday. Twenty-five of the top 30 teams will be in action. Canada was originally set to host England in Toronto this summer but pandemic-related travel restrictions have shifted the game and others to Europe. Kingsley Jones hopes to take 30 or 32 players to the U.K. for the June tests, art of Canada's preparations for World Cup qualifying matches in the fall. Jones is a former Wales captain. Canada senior assistant coach Rob Howley won 59 caps for Wales as a player and was part of the Wales coaching staff between 2008 and 2019. Jones, whose CV includes a stint in the Russia national team coaching setup, has never coach against his homeland. He coached against England at Twickenham in 2010, when he and France's Philippe Saint-Andre served as co-coaches of the Barbarians. The Canadian men have held one high-performance camp, last November in Langford, B.C., since closing out the World Cup. The good news for Jones is that most of his players are currently active, with 66 eligible Canadians plying their trade in Major League Rugby. The revised July schedule sees Argentina, Japan and the U.S. join Canada in travelling to the U.K. and Ireland. England will play the U.S. Eagles on July 4 prior to facing Canada. 'The summer series will give us the chance to look at a lot of players and see how they step up, and it’s an important part of our World Cup preparation," England coach Eddie Jones said in a statement. “For younger players, it’s a chance to show what they can do at international level and how they are in the team environment. “There aren’t too many opportunities to lead at international level, so for the more experienced players it’s a chance to take further leadership roles and grow their game in that area. Eddie Jones called Canada a "tough, physical side." At least 10,000 supporters will be allowed to attend the match at Twickenham Stadium. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Dustin Johnson's injury comes just one week before the PGA Championship.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong opted to stand pat at the NHL trade deadline, believing the Coyotes had the right roster to make the playoffs. When they came up short yet again, the Coyotes made a big change, firing coach Rick Tocchet a day after the season ended. It could be the first of many changes for a franchise that's missed the post-season seven of the past eight seasons. “There’s going to be change," Coyotes forward Christian Fischer said. "When you don’t make playoffs, it’s expected in the NHL.” The Coyotes entered the 2020-21 season loaded with expectations after reaching the post-season last year for the first time since 2012. They had a solid roster mixed with veterans and talented young players, one of the NHL's best goalie duos and Tocchet at the helm. Arizona got off to an uneven start but pulled itself into playoff contention with a solid stretch in March, so Armstrong opted to not make any moves at the trade deadline. Then things fell apart. Goalies Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta both suffered injuries and the Coyotes went into a funk at the wrong time, losing 12 of 15 games to fall behind St. Louis for the final playoff spot in the West Division. Arizona swept San Jose in its final two games, but ended up three points behind the Blues to come up short for the third time in four seasons under Tocchet. An overhaul could follow. Arizona has numerous players who are unrestricted free agents, including Raanta, centre Derick Brassard and defencemen Niklas Hjalmarsson, Alex Goligoski, Jason Demers and Jordan Oesterle. Right wing Conor Garland, the team's third-leading scorer, centre John Hayden and left wing Michael Bunting also are unrestricted free agents. “We're close, but obviously it's going to be a long road at the same time,” Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson said. “It's going to be a lot of hard work and guys willing to put in that work because it's not easy. If it was easy, everyone would know what to do to get into a playoff spot.” PHIL THE THRILL Phil Kessel had an uneven first season in the desert, his production down as he battled injuries. Healthy again, Kessel was back to being a consistent playmaker this season, leading the Coyotes with 20 goals and 43 points in 56 games. He also notched his 900th career point late in the season and stretched his consecutive games-played streak to 900 games, fifth-longest in NHL history. Kessel was named the Coyotes' nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who most exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. “I had a bad season last year,” he said. “I was injured at times last year and I was just off. I just tried to work hard, train hard during the summer and get back to where I was. I had an OK year and hope to have better years coming up.” CHYCHRUN RISES Defenceman Jakob Chychrun took a big step forward during his fifth NHL season. The 23-year-old had been a steady player since being taken with the 16th overall pick in the 2016 draft, but this season he became one of the team's best. The son of former NHL player Jeff Chychrun led all NHL defencemen with 18 goals heading into the final stretch of the season and was Arizona's second-leading scorer with 42 points. He also was a physical presence and became a leader on and off the ice. “I think my game took a good step,” Chychrun said. “I really benefitted from a good summer of training, just working on my game and being healthy. This was my first season playing every game and that's something I'm proud of, something I've been wanting to do.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Marshall, The Associated Press