NASA Artemis 1 Moon Rocket Launches From Florida

NASA successfully launched the Artemis I rocket, its most powerful ever, on its third attempt from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Wednesday, November 16.

The launch is part of a plan to eventually return humans to the moon. NASA aims to send astronauts back to the lunar surface by 2025, more than 50 years after the last mission.

The initial Artemis I launch failed in August due to technical problem, while a second attempt in September was thwarted by a fuel leak. A third planned attempt later the same month was delayed due to Hurricane Ian.

The mission involves using the huge rocket to send an unmanned capsule, Orion, to loop behind the moon. Credit: NASA via Storyful