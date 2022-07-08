Narrow Miss for Mississippi Woman as Lightning Strikes Near House

A woman in Mississippi narrowly missed being struck by lightning as a thunderstorm raged near her home in Saltillo on Tuesday, July 5.

Chelsea Stacks Dickerson filmed the moment lightning strikes in front of her. Dickerson told local news that she was outside taking a look at the storm clouds when it happened.

“I was honestly petrified in the moment because I wasn’t sure if I actually got struck,” she said.

Despite the close call, Dickerson reported that she was not hurt and her family’s house was undamaged. “I’m just glad I’m not toast,” she said on Facebook.

The National Weather Service forecast thunderstorms for nearby Tupelo on Wednesday. Credit: Chelsea Stacks Dickerson via Storyful