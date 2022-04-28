Narendra Modi Warns of Increasing Fire Risks in India as Landfill Site Burns in Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned of increasing fire risks after a large blaze broke out at a landfill site in Bhalswa, Delhi, on April 26.

The Hindustan Times reported Modi mentioned the fire risks during a video conference with chief ministers on April 27.

“Temperatures are rising rapidly… and much earlier than usual. During such a time, we are seeing increasing incidents of fires in various places – jungles, important buildings and hospitals – in the past days” Modi said, according to media.

On April 28, firefighters were still trying to extinguish the fire at the Bhalswa landfill site amid rising temperatures and winds, media reported.

Sorabh Chabra filmed video that shows flames and smoke rising from the Bhalswa landfill mountain on April 26. Credit: Sorabh Chabra via Storyful

