Naoyuki Uwasawa's first MLB strikeout

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Chris Bassitt does not like how he or his Toronto Blue Jays have started 2024. Bassitt allowed three runs on four hits, all in the sixth inning, while striking out four as Toronto fell to the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon. Although he improved his earned-run average to 5.45 from 5.64, Bassitt couldn't hide his frustration. "I'll just keep worrying about what I can control and that's obviously what I did today," said Bassitt. "I'm beyond frustrated about what the hell's