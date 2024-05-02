Naoyuki Uwasawa's first MLB strikeout
Naoyuki Uwasawa strikes out Michael Conforto swinging to secure his first big league strikeout in his MLB debut
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Punches were thrown when a brawl broke out between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning Tuesday night. The fracas ensued after Jose Siri grounded out against Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe leading off the inning. Uribe and Siri exchanged words near first base and things quickly became heated. With an umpire standing between them trying to keep the peace, Uribe threw a punch at Siri, who then took a wild swing at the reliever. Milwaukee first baseman Rhys Ho
TORONTO — Auston Matthews was back on the Scotiabank Arena ice. That won't be the case when his Maple Leafs once again face elimination Thursday night. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said following the morning skate the star sniper would be unavailable for Game 6 with Toronto down 3-2 in its first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins. Matthews was pulled from Game 4 with an illness and didn't suit up in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime road victory at TD Garden as the Leafs kept their hopes alive. The
A confrontation between pitcher Abner Uribe and outfielder Jose Siri led to punches and triggered a bases-clearing brawl during the eighth inning of the Tampa Bay Rays latest meeting with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Epidemic of questionable calls continues as the Dallas Stars’ Game 5 win over Las Vegas is marred by the refs
The final decision is expected in the weeks ahead, but either way, the Invictus Games will return to a previous host country
BOSTON — Auston Matthews was forced to watch with the Maple Leafs' season on the line. Battling an illness the better part of the last week, the three-time Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy winner as the NHL's top goal-scorer made a brief appearance at Tuesday's optional morning skate with Toronto down 3-1 to the Boston Bruins in the teams' first-round playoff series. There was hope Matthews would be able to suit up with the club facing elimination, but he didn't take the ice for warmups at TD Gar
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper opened his end-of-season news conference Wednesday apologizing for making what he called an inappropriate analogy of putting skirts on goalies. Cooper after the Game 5 loss that eliminated his team from the playoffs on Monday night vented about two questionable goaltender interference rulings that contributed to Florida’s 6-1 win. The Lightning had two goals disallowed when the NHL situation room deemed a player interfered with Sergei Bobro
Which teams did the best in the NFL Draft?
Mike Tyson's fight against Jake Paul in Texas this summer has been sanctioned as a competitive boxing match rather than an exhibition, and the rounds will be shorter and the gloves will be heavier. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation this week approved terms for the July 20 fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Netflix will provide live coverage of the bout between the 27-year-old Paul, a social media star-turned-boxer, and 57-year-old Tyson, who hasn’t fought since an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.
Government and Olympics officials on Thursday inaugurated the Austerlitz basin – a massive underground cistern that's a key part of efforts to enmake the River Seine remains clean enough to host swimming events during the Paris Olympics. After three years of work, the 30-metre deep basin next to Austerlitz train station is ready.Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera and Olympic organising committee head Tony Estanguet on Thursday marked the completion of the project, whi
James Harden scored just seven points during the Clippers' critical Game 5 playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, an unacceptable tally.
The Edmonton Oilers eliminate the Kings from the playoffs once again, this time beating them in five games.
TORONTO — Chris Bassitt does not like how he or his Toronto Blue Jays have started 2024. Bassitt allowed three runs on four hits, all in the sixth inning, while striking out four as Toronto fell to the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon. Although he improved his earned-run average to 5.45 from 5.64, Bassitt couldn't hide his frustration. "I'll just keep worrying about what I can control and that's obviously what I did today," said Bassitt. "I'm beyond frustrated about what the hell's
The Cowboys won a bidding war for the services of 6-foot-7, 270-pound Brevyn Spann-Ford, giving him a $20,000 signing bonus and $225,000 guaranteed.
DJ Moore shared his early thoughts on Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams after a throwing session before the 2024 NFL draft.
There were rumblings the Hurricanes and Coach Brind’Amour were close to agreeing to a contract extension before the playoffs. But without an agreement, his name is being mentioned for openings elsewhere.
NEW YORK (AP) — The final cost of the New York Mets’ sorry 2023 season has been totaled: $420 million. Major League Baseball finalized its payroll figures for last year, and the Mets finished at a record $319.5 million. In addition to the payroll, New York paid a record luxury tax of $100.8 million after finishing fourth in the NL East at 75-87 — 29 games behind first-place Atlanta and nine games back of the last wild card berth. New York’s spending would have been even higher if not for summer
BOSTON — Matthew Knies lived with John Tavares when he first arrived in the NHL. The rookie forward forged a close bond with the Toronto captain's family as he adjusted to life as a pro. The pair reconnected Tuesday to keep their team breathing in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime after Tavares took the puck hard to the net as the Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. "You black out a little bit," sai
Despite his unimposing presence on the mound, Imanaga's fastball and splitter have completely stymied MLB hitters.
On Tuesday night, Tiger Woods made a late-night TV appearance on Jimmy Fallon, who asked him about the name Sun Day Red.