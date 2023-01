Naomi Osaka says she is expecting her first child

She made the announcement days after

withdrawing from the Australian Open

She said on Twitter she’s looking forward

to her child watching one of her matches

and saying, ‘that’s my mom’

The 25-year-old star has won four Grand Slams

and is one of the highest-earning women athletes, according to Forbes

Osaka said she plans to return to the game and play at the 2024 Australian Open