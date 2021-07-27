Naomi Osaka is out in 3rd round
Naomi Osaka lost her third-round match to Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova.
Canada has defeated Mexico 3-2 to win the bronze medal in softball at the Tokyo Olympics. It's the first medal for the Canadian team in the history of Olympic softball.
The medals keep piling up for Canadians in the pool.
Swim training is a gruelling exercise but once Canada's Kylie Masse is on the blocks at the Olympics, all the hard work is worth for the thrill of racing.
The Japanese cauldron-lighter is out of the Olympics.
Spanish head coach Sergio Scariolo wasn't happy that his players had to wait for their ice baths.
Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown forgot to turn her profanity filter on after winning gold.
Forward Paul Stastny is staying with the Winnipeg Jets.
Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox rallied late for the second straight game, beating Toronto 5-4 on Monday night.
The Pelicans are set to receive Jonas Valancunias and the No. 17 pick in Thursday night's draft for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe and other picks.
The final mock draft before Thursday's first and second rounds will be updated throughout the week with all trades and new prospect intel.
Is the drama between Rodgers and the franchise nearing its 2021 conclusion?
Winning a medal would be a dream come true for the Canadian women's softball team.
What happens with Pascal Siakam this week will speak volumes about the direction the Raptors are headed.
Evan Mobley could be available to the Raptors in the NBA draft. Here's what he would bring to the team.
Canada have the opportunity to top their group with victory over Great Britain but a draw will be enough to guarantee a spot in the quarter finals of the Olympic soccer tournament.
Follow all the moves ahead of MLB's July 30 trade deadline.
Sam Bennett re-signed with the Florida Panthers on Monday, inking a four-year contract with the team that has been a good fit for him since joining at the trade deadline.
The Canadian women's basketball team opened Tokyo 2020 with a 72-68 loss to Serbia in the first game of the group stage.
The U.S. dropped its Olympic opener to France in Tokyo on Sunday, 83-76.
As Jimmy Johnson looks back on the rocky relationship that abruptly ended his championship run with the Dallas Cowboys, he can laugh now. He’s heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. For Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the emotions are more complicated, with America's Team mired in a 25-year Super Bowl drought. A power struggle between the two Texas-size personalities resulted in Johnson's departure in 1994 after the Cowboys won consecutive NFL titles. Last week, an unusually introspective Jones