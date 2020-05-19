Nancy Pelosi thinks Trump shouldn’t take hydroxychloroquine because he’s ‘morbidly obese’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 Monday night where she used some less-than-flattering language when voicing concerns about President Trump’s use of hydroxychloroquine. Earlier in the day, Trump revealed that he’s using the controversial drug as a preventative measure against the coronavirus after multiple White House staffers recently tested positive for the virus. Trump has repeatedly pushed the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus, though studies have shown no benefits. In fact, it can be dangerous for those in vulnerable populations. Pelosi cited Trump’s age and weight as reasons for concern.

Scroll to continue with content Ad