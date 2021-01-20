Nancy Pelosi’s message to Trump as he leaves office: 'Man up'

In an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed her parting message to outgoing president Donald Trump. Pelosi invoked Trump’s repeated claims that the election was stolen from him, and the hundreds of his supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6 in an effort to stop the election certification believing those claims.
“Accept the results of the election, concede to the president, Joe Biden, and call off the terrorists that you have unleashed,” Pelosi said, later adding, “Whatever the motivation of some of these people is they still believe this president when he says the election was not legitimate.”
More succinctly, Pelosi said, “Man up. Concede the election.
But Pelosi struck a much different tone when asked if she had a message for incoming president Joe Biden.
“Be yourself. Be yourself,” Pelosi said. “Be your wonderful, authentic, caring Joe Biden. Bringing your vision, your knowledge and judgement, your strategic thinking, your connection to the American people to the floor. Be yourself, Joe.”

