'Say His Name': Crowd Chants for George Floyd as Funeral Casket Carried to Burial Site

Mourners watching the funeral procession of George Floyd chanted his name as his body was taken by horse-drawn carriage to a cemetery in Houston, Texas, on June 9.

The funeral for George Floyd took place at the Fountain of Praise church. The service was limited to 500 people, according to local media, and featured a eulogy from Rev. Al Sharpton as well as a video message from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

People lined the road between the church and Houston Memorial Gardens, chanting “say his name” and “George Floyd” as the coffin was moved past the crowd on its way to the burial site. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for an extended period during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25. Credit: Julie Mitchell via Storyful