Naked man threatening people in Bethlehem arrested
Police said a naked man threatening people in Bethlehem was arrested Saturday.
These photos show animals around the world splooting to handle the warm weather. Here's what it looks like when animals practice "heat dumping."
“Ms. Nancy Davis was put in a horrifically cruel position,” said a statement from her attorney. She “has had to endure unthinkable emotional pain."
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers
He claims agents are “furious at FBI leadership” for the “political weaponization against a president (me).”
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week in the yearslong civil case involving what the plaintiffs’ lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks, lawyer James Butler Jr. said Sunday. Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in Ap
The 'Alias' alum reportedly skipped the weekend of festivities on Affleck's Georgia estate.
LOVE & SEX : That Sassy Thing is revolutionalising the way India thinks and talks about sex, placing an emphasis on education, emotional honesty and clearing up sexual misconceptions. Maanya Sachdeva meets them
Rosthern RCMP are asking the public for help to locate a 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Thursday. Cord Lagasse was reported missing on Saturday, RCMP said in a news release. The teen was last seen at a residence on 10th Street in Rosthern, about 65 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, at approximately 4 p.m. on Aug. 18. He is described as five feet, 10 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds, with brown eyes and medium-length blond hair. In a Sunday news release, police say they believe Lag
Sleepwear, daywear — same thing.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'immensely touched' by a schoolgirl who invited Prince George to her birthday party.
Plenty of celebrities, including Selma Blair and Christina Applegate, have opened up about multiple sclerosis, including how long it took to get a diagnosis.
Visit the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, but make sure to also go off the beaten path to experience the French capital's food, culture, and art.
Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell made it a family affair at a performance watching Ryder’s band, Hudson calling herself a “stage mom”
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th time in 30 games since the All-Star break. They top the division by eight games over Toronto. “No secret what we’re go
HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native
Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.
VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and
Members of the Calgary Disc Golf Club are asking the city to rethink its decision to remove a temporary course in North Glenmore Park by the end of October. The course near the Glenmore Reservoir was installed in 2021 to provide additional outdoor recreation space during the pandemic. With many Calgarians returning to travel and other activities, the city says the pressure on the park system isn't the same. "A temporary amenity doesn't require full engagement with a community, which helped provi