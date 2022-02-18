Naked man caught on surveillance camera running through Palm Beach County condo complex

The Canadian Press

BEIJING — Paris O'Brien was still soaking it in. And to top it all off, Canadian captain Eric Staal — an Olympic gold medallist and Stanley Cup champion — waited patiently for the Chinese goaltender from Coquitlam, B.C., to finish answering a couple questions following his moment in the spotlight. "Still can't believe it," said the 21-year-old. "I dreamed of this." O'Brien was on the losing end in what will likely be his only appearance at the Beijing Olympics — or any future Games. It hardly ma