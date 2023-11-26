Naji Marshall with the great assist!

The duo were spotted front row at Madison Square Garden on Friday
After a difficult start to the season, Raptors star Pascal Siakam has been thriving lately.
A blow that seemed to be inadvertent against an official led to an ejection.
Giddey told reporters on Friday that "for right now, I don’t have anything to say"
The NBA says it is investigating an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl. In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated. Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October. “We’re looking into it,” Michael Bass, an NBA spokesman, said Friday. Giddey had no comment when
Nylander's value has jumped significantly since the Leafs opened their season less than two months ago. Here's what his next deal might look like now.
Defending champion Cameron Smith misses the cut at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship by nine shots, leaving him close to tears.
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
An anonymous poll conducted by The Athletic has revealed which NFL fans are considered the most annoying by players in the league.
TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby matched his season high with 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 and the Toronto Raptors beat Chicago 121-108 on Friday night in the NBA's In-Season Tournament, eliminating the Bulls for contention. The Raptors, eliminated when Orlando beat Boston earlier Friday, improved to 1-2 in the tournament. Chicago fell to 0-3 in the tournament. The Bulls have lost three straight and six of seven. Dennis Schroder added 17 points in Toronto's balanced attack. Gary Trent Jr. had 16 p
Under sanction in connection with sign-stealing operation, Jim Harbaugh is now in position to collect $1.5 million from win in Big Ten championship.
Max Verstappen, meanwhile, put his Red Bull on pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Quarterback Jonathan Senecal's second-half touchdown led the Montreal Carabins to a hard-fought 16-9 win over a game University of British Columbia Thunderbirds squad in the Vanier Cup on Saturday afternoon in Kingston, Ont.Senecal, awarded the Hec Crighton Trophy on Thursday as Canadian university football's outstanding player, scored a seven-yard TD run at 8:47 of the third to put Montreal ahead 16-6. The drive followed Kieran Flannery-Fleck's 14-yard punt that gave the Carabins the ball at th
Heat not prioritizing Zach LaVine; here’s why it wouldn’t make sense
SUNRISE, Fla. — Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has returned to the team and will be behind the bench for Friday's road game against the Florida Panthers. Bowness took a leave of absence a month ago after his wife had a seizure. Associate coach Scott Arniel served as interim head coach while Bowness was away. A Jets spokesman confirmed via email on Friday that Bowness had returned to the club. The team also posted video clips on social media of Bowness at the morning skate and shaking hand
Cristiano Ronaldo has another spectacular strike to add to his collection of memorable goals after the soccer great scored a stunning 40-yard lob in the Saudi Pro League.
Johnson also argued with Mike Tomlin during the game.
Elite athletes generally require six to nine months of rehabilitation before they’re ready to return after Achilles surgery, according to experts.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are broken offensively in a way that could not have been anticipated during training camp or even a couple of months ago. Seattle's 31-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night was the latest example of an offense that's filled with talent but is awful on third downs, inefficient in the red zone and sometimes has game plans that don't make sense. Coach Pete Carroll sounds fed up. He came as close as he ever does to calling out a member of his coaching s
