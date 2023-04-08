Naji Marshall with an assist vs the New York Knicks

The Canadian Press

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown says he will miss the final two regular-season games but expects to be ready to go in time for the start of the playoffs after cutting a finger on his shooting hand. Brown told reporters Friday night before a game against Toronto that he cut his hand on some glass Thursday night and had to get five stitches. He was wearing a protective wrap and expects to be restricted for at least the next two days. Marcus Smart (neck spasms) and Malcolm Brogdon (back