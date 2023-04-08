Naji Marshall with an assist vs the New York Knicks
Naji Marshall (New Orleans Pelicans) with an assist vs the New York Knicks, 04/07/2023
Naji Marshall (New Orleans Pelicans) with an assist vs the New York Knicks, 04/07/2023
What a disaster.
Luka Doncic is probable to play in Friday night game
The Lakers are an interesting team these days, maybe even an inspirational one, but they are not a championship-caliber team, Bill Plaschke writes.
The omens are good for the Suns, who have an 8-0 record when Kevin Durant is starting, but focus now turns towards the playoffs.
Despite not playing in an NBA game this season, Mac McClung had a pretty strong year.
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock said on social media that he now owns an island in Placencia, Belize.
This season has challenged Max Strus to play a bunch of different roles. The latest challenge: A late-season move into the Miami Heat’s starting lineup.
The quest for the highest possible playoff seed is another story for the Clippers and Lakers. The Clippers’ 11th straight victory over their Crypto.com Arena hallmates pulled them into a tie with idle Golden State for fifth in the West at 42-38. The Clippers and Lakers came into their final meeting of the season tied in the standings at 41-38.
The NBA acknowledged in the decision that officials "could have taken steps to better manage this particular situation."
TNT analyst Charles Barkley believes the Kings will win a first-round playoff series against the Warriors or Lakers.
This story would never have been told if Udonis Haslem’s mother hadn’t moved from Miami to Jacksonville. Haslem, the NBA’s oldest active player at 42 and a three-time champion, is in the final days with his hometown team. “All I’ve ever tried to do is take care of my people, take care of my city,” Haslem said.
BOSTON (AP) — Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown says he will miss the final two regular-season games but expects to be ready to go in time for the start of the playoffs after cutting a finger on his shooting hand. Brown told reporters Friday night before a game against Toronto that he cut his hand on some glass Thursday night and had to get five stitches. He was wearing a protective wrap and expects to be restricted for at least the next two days. Marcus Smart (neck spasms) and Malcolm Brogdon (back
A controversial defeat to the Golden State Warriors left a sour taste in the mouth of the Dallas Mavericks but their protest was denied.
Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies) with an and one vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 04/05/2023
BOSTON (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and hit two late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 97-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. With Milwaukee’s win over Chicago, Boston (55-25) secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds. Derrick White finished with 17 points in the opener of a two-game series. The teams meet again Friday in Boston. Brogdon, a candidate for NBA Sixth Man of the Year after
Yahoo Sports NBA writers Jake Fischer and Dan Devine hop on the the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast to discuss the vibes around the Dallas Mavericks as they have dropped to 11th place in the West, and are in danger of missing the playoffs and potentially losing their First Round Draft pick. Subscribe to Ball Don’t Lie on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro each scored 24 points and the Miami Heat kept alive their hopes of avoiding the NBA’s play-in tournament with a 129-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Max Strus and Bam Adebayo both added 14 points. Miami started fast, leading 41-31 after a quarter. The Heat (43-37) would have to win both of their remaining games (at Washington and home against Orlando) and have Brooklyn lose both home games this weekend (to Orlando and Phil
Memphis Grizzlies (50-30, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (58-22, first in the Eastern Conference)Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces the Milwaukee Bucks after Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 40 points in the Grizzlies' 138-131 overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.The Bucks are 32-8 in home games. Milwaukee leads the NBA with 37.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.6.The Grizzlies are 15-24 on the road. Memphis is eighth i
The stock payday for the recently named president of the Curry Brand starts to vest in 2029.
Golden State Warriors (42-38, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (48-32, third in the Western Conference)Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors take the court in a matchup between the league's top two offenses.The Kings are 32-18 in conference play. Sacramento ranks third in the Western Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 7.3.The Warriors are 6-9 against Pacific Division opp